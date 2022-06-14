News

Energy generation hits 68,856.37MW 

A data sourced from the National Electricity Systems Operator (NESO) by New Telegraph on Tuesday, revealed that energy generated on Sunday was 68,856.37MW, while 67,790.1MW was sent out.

Nigeria Electricity System Operator is an arm of the Federal Government’s Power Transmission Company.

Government has explained that the operational statistics when the national grid collapsed for the fifth time in four months.

The report added that peak generation was 3,703MW, while the lowest generation was 9MW.

The report, which was titled: ‘Operational report,’ further stated that energy generation at 6am on Monday was 2,744.6MW.

It partly reads: “Operational report of 13/06/2022 peak generation on 12/06/2022, 3703MW; lowest generation on 12/06/2022, 9MW; energy generated on 12/06/2022, 68,856.37MW; energy sent out on 12/06/2022, 67,790.1MW; generation at 06:00Hrs on 13/06/2022, 2,744.6MW; highest system frequency on 12/06/2022, 51.17Hz; lowest system frequency on 12/06/2022, 48.4Hz highest voltage recorded on 12/06/2022,  360kV; Lowest voltage recorded on 12/06/2022, 303kV; national peak demand forecast: 19,798MW; grid generation installed capacity: 13,014.14MW generation capacity: 7,652.6MW; transmission wheeling capacity: 8,100MW; All-time peak generation ever attained: 5801.6MW and maximum daily energy ever attained 11,9471.15MW.”

The national grid had collapsed twice in March and April and on Sunday night.

Many parts of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kaduna State, Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states faced power outages on Sunday.

The outage started when the national grid collapsed in the evening. This resulted in the shutdown of the outgoing electricity feeders of some power distribution companies.

Some distribution companies (Discos) had sent messages alerting their customers as to the problem.

 

