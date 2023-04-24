Energy Transition Challenges Should Make Every Country To Develop Its Energy Resources – Wabote

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote has disclosed that the challenges of the energy transition have brought the need for every country to develop all the energy resources it has in abundance.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja during the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) Wabote said that most countries including Nigeria have a mix of these resources, adding that they must apply local content investments to realise sustainable energy in future.

While calling for the continuity of the decade of gas programmes, he hinted that the incoming government may give the programme a new name saying that none must lose focus on the importance of gas to our energy needs and economic development.”

Wabote said “As Nigeria navigates to the 3rd year of implementing the decade of the gas programme of the federal government, the situation has brought to the fore the need for every nation to leverage its own comparative cost advantage by developing the energy resources that it has in relative abundance.

“Most countries including Nigeria have a mix of these resources and they must apply local content investments to realise sustainable energy in future.”

“The European Union had re-classified gas and nuclear energy as green energy in 2022, while “coal production and consumption are on the resurgence as discussions are now about how to make it cleaner rather than referring to coal as dirty energy.

He challenged stakeholders not to get distracted or lose steam in the implementation of the programme even as a new administration is set to assume office on May 29, 2023.

He advocated for action parties to provide annual status reports of the successes, issues, support required, and target completion dates.

He suggested that the status reports would be prepared by agencies, entities and stakeholders that are responsible for the various projects and initiatives identified in the decade of the gas programme and presented at the NIES which holds annually at Abuja.

The executive secretary also highlighted eight focus areas the board is utilizing to drive the realization of the decade of Gas initiative of the Federal Government which include Human Capacity Development, Construction of Industrial Parks, Public-Private Partnerships and Nigerian Content Intervention Funds.

Others are Research and Development, Regulatory Framework, Regional Collaboration, and Enabling Business Environment.

Dwelling on the capacity building programmes required to enhance the training and re-training of the capable workforce for the industry, Wabote explained that NCDMB had delivered close to 14 million manhours of training for the acquisition of various skill sets required to explore, develop, operate, and maintain hydrocarbon facilities.”

He listed some of the Board’s Human Capacity Development tools and programmes including the Expatriate Quota Management System, STEM Education, Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Institutional Strengthening, ICT Centers, and Training Certifications.

He stated that the Board’s capacity-building programmes were impactful and acknowledged internationally, adding that the survey carried out by African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) to assess the standards in training institutions on the African continent rated Nigeria as one of the top countries with credible institutions for training the required manpower for the oil and gas industry.

Giving updates on the construction of oil and gas industrial parks, the Executive Secretary said the Board has commenced issuance of allocation letters to credible investors in readiness for the commencement of operations within the NOGAPS Industrial Parks located in Bayelsa and Cross River states.

He informed that the NCDMB Gas Hub at Polaku was fully dedicated to the domiciliation of gas-related enterprises such as Pressure Reduction