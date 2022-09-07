Business

Energy Transition: Experts task African countries on financial commitments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

African countries must increase their financial commitments and chart their unique paths toward achieving a just energy transition, experts have said.

 

They stated this at session to assess the needs, challenges and opportunities of implementing a just energy transition in Africa during the Africa Climate Week.

The event, titled: “The Just Transition in the African Context,” was jointly organised by African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Climate Foundation. Faten Aggad, African Climate Foundation’s Senior Advisor on Climate Diplomacy, said: “Just transition is a process. It may take time to secure consensus among domestic actors and ensure inclusivity.”

Speaking on the issue of scale, she said that while leapfrogging was possible at the household level, the transition could take longer for industry and other commercial sectors.

There are significant gaps between financing commitments and disbursement in Africa, Aggad added. Hind Chawki, Standard Chartered’s head of environmental, social and corporate governance for global credit markets in Africa and Pakistan, said the Covid-19 had complicated the implementation of a just transition. In many African countries, inflation and debt have increased due to the pandemic’s impacts.

 

Chawki stressed that this provided an opening for creative solutions and collaborations between development institutions and businesses to secure much-needed financing. Chawki also pointed out the need to put in place the right environment to attract investor interest.

 

Gareth Phillips, African Development Bank Manager for Climate and Environmental Finance, emphasised the need to view just transition from an African perspective and to ensure its relevance for all Africans.

“The African Development Bank will support Africa’s contribution to combating climate change and limiting global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, to be just and inclusive to address social, gender, economic, and environmental concerns of the continent,” Phillips said.

 

AfDB has launched a Just Transition Initiative, supported by the Climate Investment Funds, that will hold consultations with African stakeholders to build consensus around a working definition of a just transition that can be effectively implemented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NGX halts weekly downturn with 1.99% gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE SENTIMENTS  The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 975.776 million shares valued at N10.678 billion traded in 13,097 deals   Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange, last week, halted weeks of decline as the NGX All- Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.99 per cent […]
Business

Airtel Nigeria to feed 5,000 IDPs at Christmas

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced plans to feed 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across five different IDP camps under its annual Christmas programme, “Airtel 5 Days of Love.” The initiative to distribute 1,000 palliative packs to five select IDP camps in five states across the country over a period of five days kicked […]
Business

…Olam set to drive women’s emancipation in agric

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Olam Nigeria, a subsidiary of Olam International, a leading agribusiness conglomerate, under its Globally Reaching Olam Women (GROW) programme, has announced a month-long engaging, interactive and impactful programme of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD). The IWD is celebrated globally to drive progress in support of women’s rights socially, economically, culturally, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica