Energy transition: Industry operators’ll face more scrutiny – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has advised international and indigenous operators in the nation’s oil and gas industry to brace up for a deepened scrutiny of their operations and business models. Sylva, who spoke at the on-going 2022 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) with the theme: ‘Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition,’ yesterday in Abuja, said certain strategies must be deployed in order to deal with energy transition. While emphasising the point that no company in the national or international oil and gas industry would be unaffected by the energy transition, he noted that the summit was expected to proffer workable and sustainable strategies that would make energy transition the cornerstone of the country’s industry policy.

He said: “What is obvious from this energy transition journey is that the oil and gas industry will face more scrutiny in their operations and business models. “They will have to explain more often the impact of their activities to the environment, their contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and their efforts towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. “While we pursue the country’s energy transition agenda, for us also to recognise that fossil fuels will continue to play a critical role in our energy and economic systems. “While the role may appear to be in contradiction with the energy transition agenda, fossil fuels will still remain important and will remain an integral part of the vision in our energy transition journey.

 

