Energy transition: Nigeria needs other investment sources urgently –Sylva

Following the adoption of climate change policies by countries, which automatically affects global fossil fuel financing, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has warned that Nigeria is in dire need of an alternative source of investment.

The announcement by several countries to comply with the Paris Agreement 2016 and adoption of the climate change policies with a target of being carbon neutral by 2050 or 2060, would diminish the usefulness of fossil fuels significantly and by implication, reduce the Nigerian government’s revenue. Speaking at the Seplat Energy Summit 2021 with the theme, ‘Global Trends in Energy Transition and the Africa Perspective’, on Thursday in Abuja, Sylva noted that Nigeria was at a critical position with a possibility of structural decline in oil prices and fiscal vulnerabilities hanging in the air.

He said: “While preparing for the energy transition, we are committed to the development and monetisation of our oil resources as well. Indeed, the recent World Oil Out-look released by OPEC forecasts that oil would still be in high demand by at least 2045. “This is why every effort must be made to urgently develop our oil resources optimally, and, importantly, to source for alternative sources of investments in the light of the stance of not funding the development of fossil fuels by certain players in the global financial ecosystem.”

The minister, however, noted that despite the global clamour for a lower- carbon future, Nigeria, though fully committed to net-zero emissions as a nation, still required fossil fuel as its baseload energy source, stressing that the only way some countries, Nigeria inclusive, could achieve net-zero without compromising critical development components, was by exploring multiple pathways to transit from oil to cleaner energy. “This is undoubtedly a major concern for climate activists in developed nations, but the clamour to emphasise only renewable energy as the sole pathway to energy transition is a source of concern for African countries that are still working to achieve baseload industrialisation, address energy poverty and ensure reliable power supply. “This is why in Nigeria, we reject the concept of a single pathway to the energy transition. Indeed, we prefer the concept of ‘just’ energy transition which takes into cognisance the specific circumstances of each nation in developing the energy transition pathway that best achieves the environmental, social, political and economic objectives of the transition in that specific nation.

Like this: Like Loading...