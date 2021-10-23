Energy Transition: Wholesale execution could cause security challenges –Kyari

The Group Managing Direvtor, Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has warned that wholesale execution of energy transition without due regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries, would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations.

Kyari who spoke at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja, noted that discussions on countries transiting to less carbon-intensive energy sources have been gaining momentum in the last few years, with global leaders calling for a shift away from fossil fuels as a critical action towards tackling climate crisis. Speaking ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week, Kyari advocated for the consideration of what he described as “energy justice” in the implementation of energy transition.

Delivering a paper titled ‘Insecurity as it Affects the Oil and Gas Sector,’ he maintained that his concept of energy justice was to allow each country, especially developing nations, to progress at their own pace while leveraging on their hydrocarbon resources for smooth transition to Net Zero by 2050.

Like this: Like Loading...