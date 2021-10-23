News

Energy Transition: Wholesale execution could cause security challenges –Kyari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Group Managing Direvtor, Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has warned that wholesale execution of energy transition without due regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries, would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations.

Kyari who spoke at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja, noted that discussions on countries transiting to less carbon-intensive energy sources have been gaining momentum in the last few years, with global leaders calling for a shift away from fossil fuels as a critical action towards tackling climate crisis. Speaking ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week, Kyari advocated for the consideration of what he described as “energy justice” in the implementation of energy transition.

Delivering a paper titled ‘Insecurity as it Affects the Oil and Gas Sector,’ he maintained that his concept of energy justice was to allow each country, especially developing nations, to progress at their own pace while leveraging on their hydrocarbon resources for smooth transition to Net Zero by 2050.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO wants strong COVID-19 safety measures ahead of air travel resumption

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As African countries begin to reopen borders and air spaces, it is crucial that governments take effective measures to mitigate the risk of a surge in infections due to the resumption of commercial flights and airport operations. Many African governments acted swiftly, implementing confinement and travel restrictions in the early days of the pandemic. In […]
News

Weed out bad eggs in Nigeria police, Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has called for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Police to rid the force of bad eggs for efficient and transparent operations. Gbajabiamila made the call Thursday while declaring a public hearing for the repeal and amendment of the Police Service Commission Act and the National Institute […]
News Top Stories

We’ll prevent planned terrorist attack on FCT – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…says preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing   Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing” to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica