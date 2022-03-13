Energy Transition: Why Nigeria, others face crisis, by Experts

•Hydrocarbon to continue to drive

Africa’s economic growth –Economist

The challenge of inadequate energy is partly the reason why Nigeria and other African countries are faced with poverty, conflicts, migration, brain drain and rank very low on the human development index. And they would not advance if they abandon their hydrocarbon resources and join the western nations in their transition to cleaner energy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Energy deficit The African electricity requirement was estimated to be about 2 Terawatts out of which a paltry 162 Gigawatts or less than 10 per cent is generated. Over 640 million people, representing about half of the total population in Africa have no access to electricity while the other half has access to an unreliable supply of electricity. Ironically, the African continent is reputed to hold vast deposits of natural resources including oil and gas.

In the last four decades, the number of African countries producing oil has increased rapidly as new discoveries are made with the latest additions being the countries of Mozambique, Uganda, Namibia, Mauritania, and South Africa. According to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, the continent is one that needs energy to fuel its developmental and economic activities.

He stated that the expectation is that the existing and new hydrocarbon discoveries would have presented additional opportunities to address the energy challenge in the African continent but the narratives from most of the developed countries in Europe and North America are quite disturbing. He noted that the quest for energy transition, as it is being advocated in some European countries and other parts of the world is now taking centre stage and as this trend progresses, the hydrocarbon resources in Africa are becoming endangered resources.

Wabote wondered that whereas the addition of a new form of energy into the mix of options available for utilization by mankind has always followed a normal course of acceptance and adoption, this is the first time a group of nations in the name of mankind is setting deadline for adoption of one form of energy to the detriment of another.

It would be recalled that at the COP26 event held in Glasgow in late 2021, these countries made commitments on behalf of the rest to curb methane emissions, align the finance sector with net-zero by 2050, ditch the internal combustion engine, accelerate the phase-out of coal, and end international financing for fossil fuels. Already, some European banks are pulling out of hydrocarbons development projects and most of the International Operating Companies are shying away from investments in hydrocarbon projects to avoid backlash from green energy activists.

Also speaking, Ada Osakwe, a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, said that the drying up of investment in the African expanding oil and gas industry, specifically the Nigeria’s oil/gas industry is responsible for the low revenue the country is making in round oil windfall occasioned by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She said that there is an urgent need for Nigeria to find alternative means of funding the big ticket oil and gas project to restore and put the economy on the path of steady progress and economic development.

Osakwe argued that despite the growing non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy, the oil/gas industry will continue to be the mainstay of the economy for many years to come, hence there is need a fresh strategy for financing oil/gas projects as they have commenced zero financing for oil and gas projects in the developing country and their companies have started to withdraw their investments in these developing countries to concentrate on the cleaner energies. “You can see that Nigeria’s foreign reserves have remained on the steady rise. Suddenly, we are not talking of naira depreciating.

There is enough dollars to back the naira. This is simply because the price of oil hit $130 a barrel,” she said. Paradigm shift The Secretary General of Africa Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, has said that energy transition is real. According to him, the advanced countries are determined to move away from energy that they do not control, saying it is a matter of national security, and national interest.

He noted that the advanced countries are closing their institutions that had for about a century become global centres of oil and gas technology research.

“They are ordering their financial institutions that had for decades funded the industry not to fund oil and gas projects anymore. They are investing heavily in alternative energies. And all these are taking us by surprise because we have been caught napping. Is all hope lost? “I do not think so. Africa can still rectify its mistakes.

And I see the proactive initiatives that Nigeria’s NCDMB under the leadership of Engineer Simbi Kesiye Wabote has been taking in the past nearly six years as directed at changing the predicament we have found ourselves in.” Ibrahim said a major study commissioned by APPO on the future of the oil and gas industry in Africa in the light of the energy transition has concluded that the oil and gas industry in Africa would need a new development model in order to survive the energy transition.

According to him, if the continent fails to re-strategize and come up with a new model, it risks losing the 125 billion proven crude oil reserves and the hundreds of trillions of proven gas reserves as stranded assets. He said that the new model sees in greater cooperation and collaboration among African oil and gas producing countries, the only way to survive the challenges posed to Africa by the energy transition agenda.

He said that the study also sees the potential of a huge energy market in empowering the 900 million people of Africa, who have no access to any form of modern energy. Funding energy needs According to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, for Nigeria and other African nations to attain energy security and in-continent value addition, it must address dearth of funds to finance its oil and gas sector projects;

limitations in technology mastery to manage the oil and gas industry; high-end skills gap; inadequate energy infrastructure to sustain oil and gas industry operations; undeveloped internal market for hydrocarbon derivatives and overdependence on sale of crude oil for foreign exchange and budget financing. Speaking at the just concluded African Local Content Invest Forum (ALCIF) for Africa oil producing countries in Lagos, he said that Africa’s energy transition should be anchored on maximizing fossil fuels (gas) utilization and investment in renewable energy projects.

Sylva noted that with over 600 million Africans (about half of the population) living without access to modern energy, the continent’s energy demand in 2035 will be 40 per cent higher than it is today, compared to 10 per cent higher for global energy demand. He said this growth will be driven by industrialisation, population and expansion in economic activities.

Sylva, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Dr Nadir Gwazo, noted that the emerging trend where leading multinational financial institutions are factoring Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) in their lending decisions; and the seeming freezing of equity investment in upstream field development projects by International oil companies is a wakeup call for Africa to provide alternative funding to sustain hydrocarbon development and secure the continent’s energy future. Wabote had noted that it is a bit of a comfort that some African countries have made some in-roads in securing funding and investment for the development of hydrocarbon projects with strategic partnerships with countries that have not turned themselves to oil and gas adversaries such as China and India.

He disclosed that other African Countries are also doing their bit to develop infrastructure and processing plants for the hydrocarbon value chain but there is need to do more. Dangote Refinery which is now mechanically complete.

This investment represents a major testament of the emerging crop of bold and audacious African businessmen positioning themselves and the continent on the map of the required energy mix for mankind. He lauded African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade based in Cairo, Egypt for its financing support to oil and gas development on the continent.

This was even as the MD/CEO of Afrexim Bank, DR. Benedict Oramah, represented at the event by Mr. Ibrahim Sagna, Director and Global Head, Advisory and Capital Markets, disclosed that the bank signed a $1.04 billion facility with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to finance the exploration of petroleum during the second intra-Africa trade fair which was held in Durban, South Africa, a few days after the completion of the COP-26 event in Glasgow. He added that for a bank that disbursed more than $42 billion between 2016 and 2020 in support of African enterprises, there is no doubt that Afreximbank Bank is an institution of note in consideration of the quest for funding hydrocarbon development projects in Africa.

Tackling funding challenges At the country level, it has been disclosed that Nigeria represents a bright spot in the provision of funds that can be sourced for the execution of oil and gas projects.

The funds include the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund and other funds that can be sourced from Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) like the Bank of Industry, NEXIM bank and other special funds that are managed by the Central Bank, to mention a few.

For instance, NCDMB partnered with the Bank of Industry to establish the $300 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund). In addition, NCDMB partnered with NEXIM bank to create a $50 million fund for Working Capital and for Women in Energy. In the area of research and development, our correspondent learnt that the Board has sponsored the patent for some inventions, and has commenced the process for commercializing those inventions. A $50 million Research and Development Fund was also launched to enable Research and Development in the oil and gas industry. Beyond the provision of intervention funds as loans to industry players, it was disclosed that the Board has also entered into partnerships with project promoters in the hydrocarbon sector.

Conclusion

There is a genuine battle for the soul of the hydrocarbon industry in Africa, says Wabote, adding, “We must all rally to save the industry or we stand by while it perishes right in front of our eyes. “We need to build on the good initiatives already in place to increase the pool of funds available for hydrocarbon projects and also motivate credible investors to pick interest in the industry.”

He added that there must be a means of aggregating the various funds being projected by Development Finance Institutions (DFI’s), Banks, and other agencies, so that big ticket funding transactions can be carried out. “While the activists are demonizing the oil and gas industry, our message must be consistent to the effect that fossil fuels will not disappear or be transited or shifted out of the energy mix so soon. Fossil fuels have largely contributed to the development we are witnessing today globally and must not be castigated to extinction,” he said.

