Energy transition’ll attract bank funding to oil, gas sector–Expert

The Group Executive Director, Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Adokiye Tombomieye, has said that the country’s aggressive move towards a carbon zero emission will boost the capacity of Nigerian oil and gas companies to attract funding from banks for their multi-billion-dollar gas projects.

He stated this at the 2022 Annual Conference of the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN), held in Abuja. “The Energy transition will continue to impact the ability of Nigeria and oil and gas companies to attract capital as banks and investors prioritise Environmental, Social, and Governance factors and are moving away from funding hydrocarbon projects,” Tombomieye said.

“Globally, the transportation sector generates the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions which primarily comes from burning fossil fuels for our cars, trucks, ships, trains, and planes; 90 percent of the fuel used for transportation is petroleum based, which includes primarily gasoline and diesel.” According to him, about 60 percent of the fossil fuel market in Nigeria is driven by the transportation industry, adding that it is a significant consumption percentage for fossil fuels. He added that the replacement of Internal Combustion Engine with Electric Vehicles (EVs) would automatically affect the market demand for fossil fuel vehicles. “With about 60 percent of your fossil fuel (crude oil) demand impacted, it will significantly and negatively impact crude oil production,” he said. “Unfortunately, for us in Nigeria, we produce and sell crude oil, which is an anti-energy transition. Nigeria is endowed with abundant natural resources.”

