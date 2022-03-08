ENERGYPMS: Living through season of siege

Fuel scarcity has left behind scars and wounds on many Nigerians; a development which may not be healed soon, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

From the ailing four state-owned refiniries in Nigeria, importation of fuel into the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited was arranged under the Direct-Sales-Direct-Purchase (DSDP) arrangement.

Though it had met all the rules in the past, the arrangement introduced and implemented by the Federal Government recently ferried into the country fuel with methanol above Nigeria’s specifications by some marketers, who obviously are partners of NNPC in the DSDP arrangement.

The unfortunate situation led to motorists fueling their automobiles with adulterated petroleum products leading to damage and subsequent scarcity of petrol and hardship in the country in the last three weeks.

Of note have been lies and defences, which accompanied figures thrown up by either the Federal Government or its agencies.

Since early February this year, when queues resurfaced at filling stations across the country, coupled with the fact that many major highways in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan and Enugu, among other cities, are

littered with vehicles in search of fuel, Nigerians have been fed with different information on the lingering fuel scarcity.

It is either that fuel cargoes are on the sea or that the vessels carrying fuel are being anchored or that their contents would soon be delivered or trucks are on queue to evacuate the fuel to depots for onward distribution to retail outlets.

The stories have been endless with government officials suddenly becoming gifted liars, since they are going to be paid in the long run for their mischiefs.

Over time, minutes have rolled into hours, hours into days, days into weeks, weeks into months and nothing tangible has happened.

Queues increasing by the day

And like a complicated afflictions, scarcity of fuel is getting worse daily.

It is painful as the hearts of many Nigerians are steeled and as a result, not ready to absorb or believe any information that is being passed to them daily on the issue by government.

Recently, NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, activated the hope of Nigerians, by announcing to them that scarcity of petroleum products would end soon.

Rising from a meeting with the representatives of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and other key stakeholders in Abuja, Kyari said that 1.7 billion litres of PMS were available for distribution, stating that more fuels were coming in daily, weekly, monthly and up to April this year.

What a goodnews to many Nigerians, who had suddenly lost all hopes of seeing fuel scarcity coming to an end.

However, that piece of information alone cannot remove the fact that fuel scarcity has left scars on Nigerians, who already are aggrieved with the poor living conditions in the country, a condition caused by the poor management of the nation’s economy and worsened by the two digits inflationary rates in the country.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) gave fillips to this assertion, when it said that inflationary rates in January this year fell to 15.6 per cent from 15.63 per cent in December 2021.

At this juncture, the need to examine the experiences of Nigerians in the last one month, in which fuel scarcity started, is necessary, in order to have ample evidence on the issue.

Off-spec delivery

Not only are users of automobiles shocked about the degree of damages, which the recently imported off-spec fuel has caused them, the issue is leaving scars on many Nigerians as they count their costs daily.

The Chief Executive Officer, Petrocam Nigeria Limited, Mr Patrick Ilo, attributed the damages done to engines of automobiles to the high methanol content in the fuel.

According to him, each has its own specifications, adding that the percentage needed in fuel used in Europe is different from Africa.

He said that methanol may be generously used to produce fuel in Europe or other cold regions, adding that such is not allowed in Nigeria or any other African country.

Methanol-laden fuel, Ilo said, is used for highly sophisticated and expensive vehicles in Europe, not Africa, which lies in the tropics.

Not many of such vehicles are found in Nigeria, a development, which implies that the adulterated fuel can only affect a smaller percentage of vehicles in the country, out of which 58.8 per cent are for commercial purposes, according to report from the Nigerian Automotive Industry.

He said the development had injected fears into many Nigerians, as they are afraid that such fuel is going to destroy the engines in their automobiles.

The trauma caused by off-spec fuel, he added, may live with many Nigerians for a long period of time.

A nation under siege

Typical of a war ravaged country, in which citizens are improverished and expectant of a regular handouts in order to survive hunger, Nigerians, not by their own volitions, have been made to be in that form.

As early as 5.00 am, Nigerians are made to leave the comfort of their homes in search of fuel in order to meet their socio-economic activities.

More worrisome is the way and manner Nigerians in their 20s, 30s 40s, 50s stand with different sizes of jerry cans in between their legs, waiting for petrol.

The National Coordinator, Coalition of Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE), Comrade Chinedu Bosah, said that it was quite unfortunate that Nigeria is battling the twin-problem of poor supply of electricity, stressing that the two products were key to the realisation of the Substainable Development Goals

(SDGs), which is being championed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) alongside other global bodies.

UNDP is working to make SDGs a reality. The body is spearheading the attainment of the goals in 170 countries, in order to enable people, irrespective of distance play their part in an effort to make education, housing etc a crucial tools of growth.

Nigeria, Chinedu said, boasts of an installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts (Mw) and generates less than 4,500 Mw of power, a development, which, according to him, is responsible for the power outages across the country.

Effects

Fuel scarcity is impacting on the use of generators, arguably the major source of provision of alternative energy in Nigeria.

With scarcity biting harder in the country, coupled with the fact that there is no visible end in sight to the issue, procuring automotive gas oil

(AGO) and dual purpose kerosene (DKK), otherwise known as diesel and kerosene respectively, has become a challenge to many Nigerians, a development, which has made the use of generators impossible to many individuals and corporate organisations.

A school administrator, Mr Bamidele Owoepo, said that it was becoming difficult to provide electricity through generating sets due to scarcity of fuel nationwide.

He said that the issue had compounded the grievous electricity situation in Nigeria, arguing that the situation appeared hopeless and devoid of solutions.

“Some areas in Badagry are in darkness, a picture, which is reminiscent of a village. Quite frustrating, the Federal Government is unable to meet the fuel and energy delivery of its people,” he added.

