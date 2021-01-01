Metro & Crime

Enforce COVID-19 protocols, Odumosu tells officers

Lagos State Police Command has ordered all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to enforce the use of facemask and compliance with other COVID-19 protocols with all seriousness.

About 500 people were arrested recently for violating the protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the state government. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the order while addressing the Area Commanders and DPOs at the Police Officers Wives Association Hall, Ikeja.

He said: “The police boss reiterated that all Area Commanders and DPOs must enforce the use of facemask regularly at public places (markets/malls), social distancing, total closure of nightclubs, bars, lounges, event centres, no social party, street carnivals, use of infrared thermometer to check body temperature, sanitizers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between midnight and 4am.

“All Area Commanders and DPOs must ensure such due enforcement in their various offices across the command. COVID-19 is real and we must do everything possible within our reach to halt its spread.”

Odumosu, the PPRO said, added that all Area Commanders and DPOs must adequately supervise their men for good service delivery and kick against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours. He said: “Such incidents would not be tolerated in any way. Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law.” The commissioner, however, admonished the general public to be law-abiding, support security agencies for effective policing of the state and stay safe at all times.

