‘Enforcing Child Rights Act’ll curb child abuse’

Olabisi Esther Afolabi is an alumnus of the Lagos State University. Afolabi, a social development lawyer, was called to Bar in 2017. She shares her experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Olabisi Esther Afolabi, a social development lawyer. I am from Lagelu Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State. I had my Secondary education in Ansar -ud- Deen Model College.

I studied law at Lagos State University and then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus. I was called to Bar in December 2017.

Why Law?

Honestly, at first, I became a lawyer because people thought it was a good idea for me. That thing about ‘This girl should be a lawyer’.

Well, it turned out that they were likely very right. I got into the university and found out that I love the intrigue, the reasoning and analysis that comes with the study of law. I believe a lawyer’s reasoning and charisma sets him or her apart.

Specialization

I like to call my self a social development lawyer. I practice law unconventionally, as I have spent years as a legal practitioner, especially in the developmental space, with special focus on the rights of children.

I have worked in this space for close to 5 years. Learning closely and working with the foremost Child’s Right lawyer in Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Akinlami and the S.A.F.E® for Children Society.

I have been able to develop myself across different factions in this space as a programme coordinator, facilitator, trainer and curriculum and policy developer.

Also, I believe there is a large lacuna between the law and its adherence, and that gap is enlightenment.

Enlightenment is superior to enforcement. I have therefore worked at different levels; nationally and internationally to drive conversations to enlighten all stakeholders and the public about the rights of children and how the respect for rights lead to the protection of children.

My desire is to see that the number of children abused and out of school reduces drastically.

I have been privileged to hold accounts, train or share my expertise with and for international organisations such as DSVRT (Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team), SOS Children’s Villages, Supreme Education Foundation, Chrisland Schools to mention a few.

I also believe that Children’s right cannot be protected except with their involvement. I am therefore happy to educate children by contributing my writing and time to the S.A.F.E®Ville Family Comics and spearheading the creation and mentorship of the S.A.F.E®Ville Children’s Parliament in Isolo raising them into Child Advocate themselves

Minors in adult prisons

While I worked as a State Counsel during my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), I saw first hand, falsified ages of children on police statements and presenting them as adults in order to face the criminal justice system.

Of course, they had no legal representation, hence many of them wallow in detention and eventually got hardened in the process. You see, the best approach is actually the approach provided by the Child Right Act. Sections 204-259, Child Rights Act, 2003 provides for Child Justice Administration.

Section 204 explicitly stipulates that a child alleged to have committed an offence shall not be subjected to the criminal justice process or criminal sanctions, but to the child justice system and processes set out in this Act, with the best Interest of the child considered throughout the process.

The best outcome for a child is definitely restoration; that is why justice for children have to be focused on rehabilitation. The law provides for a special process for children because there are two levels of presumption for a child.

Firstly, presumption of innocence and the presumption of lack of full mental and intellectual capacity to know the difference between right and wrong and to fully appreciate his/her actions or omissions.

Section 2O5 (1) provides that the right of the child to privacy must be respected at all stages and no information that may lead to the identification of a child offender shall be published.

The law provides other fundamental principles and processes that protects children in the adminstration of justice, but as always, the will to enforce the law is not present.

You will agree with me that every lawyer, police officer, social worker, family court judges, media houses, stakeholders and the general republic needs to be reoriented on this particular portion of the law.

The police also has to create the Specialised Unit of Police, who will be trained and equipped to handle matters relating to children in conflict with the law as stipulated by Section 207 of the Child’s right act.

Child Rights Act reform

The Child Right Act is 18 years old and therefore needs review, same as other laws relating to children as the law doesn’t cover recent issues such as online bullying.

Reviews are however as powerful to the extent of a renewed commitment to enforcement. The issues therefore are beyond reforms.

There has to be a meeting of minds between the children, their primary and secondary parents and the law. Every child needs to know their rights and responsibilities as citizens. A child that has rights without responsibilities becomes a liability.

Learning for children also have to be continuous, with the knowledge of their basic rights, responsibilities and laws ingrained in their curriculum in school.

NGO (Non Governmental Organization) activities in this regards should be encouraged and even spearheaded by organisations like the Young Lawyers Forum.

Child Right Act’s ineffectiveness

The root of this issue is our belief system as a people. Sometimes, it seems like the law is made for a set of people in another location and setting.

This is simply because the law doesn’t match up to the conduct of those people including its lawmakers, interpreters and enforcers.

I say belief system because people who practice Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) believe they want to curb promiscuity and some people who practice child marriage also say they are practising religion.

Belief systems are strong, stronger than any law, consequence or punishment. People are often willing to die for their belief system.

So, the belief system needs to be addressed, people need to be made to see how their actions affect children and it must come from people they trust.

Parents send off children to hawk because of the economic situation of families and their thought pattern.

You can easily arrest such parents or take away their children but many more will arise because of the economic situation of families in Nigeria. We need to look at these issues from its root.

The Child Right Act has not been adopted in about 11 northern States, it therefore does not bind the North.

The definition of a child is also different in the North.

We need to have some honest conversations with ourselves as a nation especially among the upper crust, lawmakers and stakeholders and reconcile this seemingly hypocritical approach to Child’s right and protection.

Juvenile courts for child offenders

My take is that there already exists a court in the Child Right Act. Section 207 provides for the Specialised Children Police Unit to consist of police officers who—(a) frequently or exclusively deal with children; or (b) are primarily engaged in the prevention of child offences.

Trial is slated to be before the Family Court with two assessors present and must be conducted in an atmosphere, where the child is able to express himself freely.

Respectfully, I doubt that our government is aware of the existing laws and only seek to create more institutions that cannot be maintained. We do not need more creations.

What we need is for the existing laws to be implemented. We need the existing structure of child justice system strengthened, trained and equipped.

