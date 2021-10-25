Enforcing Nigerians’ rights to education, healthcare and clean water

A recent report by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has underlined the need for a constitutional amendment to make Nigerians’ rights to education, quality healthcare and clean water legally enforceable owing to humongous corruption level in the three sectors. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Corruption in health, education and water sectors has been documented in a recent report by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

This report tagged: “The Ignored Pandemic: How Corruption in the Health, Education and Water Sectors is Plunging Nigerians Further into Poverty”, showed the links between corruption and poverty generally, and specifically, the growing lack of access of poor Nigerians to public goods and services, including education, health and water.

The 61- page report revealed how widespread and systemic corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) especially in the education, health and water sectors are plunging millions of Nigerians further into poverty.

The report indicated that budget fraud, procurement fraud, embezzlement of funds among other illegal actions, lead to failure in the delivery of services including education, water and health.

“Corruption contributes to poverty and consequential suffering of people living in poor neighbourhoods. 57.30 percent of people living in poor neighbourhoods were youths of between 18 and 35 years old. Poor people are victims and not perpetrators of corruption in the health, education and water sectors.

“Many of the 36 states in Nigeria have no documented policies for helping people living in poverty or people earning low income to have access to health, education and water.

Even, if these policies existed, they were not known to the public officers who serve the people living in poor neighbourhoods. “Only 19 percent of people living in poor neighbourhoods got water from governmental providers.

Majority of poor people who received water from the governmental providers were satisfied with the quality of water they got. “79 percent of people living in poverty, that is more than 44,351,722 (forty-four million, three hundred and fifty-one thousand, seven hundred and twenty-two), did not get water from the governmental public water provider.

“23.96 percent, that is more than 10,626,673 (ten million, six hundred and twenty-six thousand, six hundred and seventy-three) of people living in poverty got water from streams or rivers; 10.51 percent got water from neighbours’ houses; and 1.54 percent received water from other sources.

“About 34 percent of people living in poverty, that is, about 19,088,083 (nineteen million, eightyeight thousand, and eighty-three) did not use governmental medical facilities at all. 5.2 percent of people living in poverty, that is, more than 2,919,354 (two million, nine hundred and nineteen thousand, three hundred and fiftyfour), who went to governmental medical facilities, were denied medical treatment in the last one year”, the report further indicated.

Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari was urged to “promptly propose an Executive Bill to amend the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended] to recognize Nigerians’ socio-economic rights, including the rights to adequate standard of living, education, quality healthcare and clean water as legally enforceable human rights”.

The report also urged Buhari’s administration to “ratify the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which allows individuals and groups whose socio-economic rights are violated to access international accountability mechanism in the form of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Government was also urged to increase investment in healthcare system, education services, provision of clean water and other basic public goods and services that will benefit majority of the population, while also ensuring prosecution of those suspected to be responsible for corruption in the management of public funds meant to provide access of poor Nigerians to education, healthcare, and water if there is admissible evidence, and the recovery of any missing funds.

In the meantime, the Federal Government has assured of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report. The assurance was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while delivering his keynote address at the launch of the report.

“Government is gradually increasing investments in the health sector as is obvious from our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the education sector, increasing investments, especially at the tertiary level would leverage on the recently released reports of the visitation panel to all tertiary institutions in the country.

Once the white paper is released, appropriate funding would be sourced for adequate investments to reinvigorate the sector.

“In the water sector, I am happy to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources is working tirelessly to increase accessibility of Nigerians to potable water and to reduce health challenges posed by open defaecation in our rural areas”, Mustapha said.

