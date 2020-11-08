News Top Stories

Engage Africa on basis of reciprocal respect, Buhari urges Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and shared interest.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated the former US Vice President on his election “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The Nigerian leader said: “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to Buhari: “The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that: “The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

The President added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

