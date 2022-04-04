arewa consultative forum acf
Engage ex-servicemen, hunters to tackle insecurity –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday suggested the use of exservicemen/ women, civilian task force and hunters in tackling the growing security crisis in the country.

According to the group, the protection of life and property rests with the Federal Government. In a statement by its Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, the forum called for caution on the plans to invite “foreign forces or mercenaries to fight our cause”.

The ACF urged Muslims, Christians and all religions to embark on prayers towards the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in the North and the country in general. The statement said: “Nigeria, most especially the northern states, could not be said to be in the state of tranquillity that warrants development. The entire country cries of peace.

This calls for sober reflection and absolute return to our Creator for repentance. “The ACF calls on the leadership of our political parties to structure their manifestos to address our challenges and refocus our psyche towards the peaceful growth and development of the country and not the current race for the sake of power or material gains.

“The holistic submission on the failure of governance, as attested by our governors, is an indication that all is not well in the nooks and crannies of the territory called Nigeria.

 

We have no other territory than this, so also a country but Nigeria.” ACF also said that: “Invitation of foreign forces or mercenaries to fight our course must be treated with utmost caution.” It called on “the governments, governors, and citizens alike, to avoid any fire brigade approach on any pressing issue that bedevilling the country

 

