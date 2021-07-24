Travel & Tourism

Engage FG on kidnapping, banditry, Amachree tasks new FTAN president, Onung

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of insecurity, which among others has affected its tourism sector, the Father of Tourism in Nigeria, Chief Mike Amachree, has tasked the newly elected President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, and his team, to engage urgently the federal government on the security challenges, particularly those of banditry and kidnapping.

He said these challenges are adversely affecting the business of tourism in the country, disclosing that tourism cannot thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity, where people cannot travel by road for fear of being kidnapped. He said states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue, Oyo, and Imo have become epicentres of killings and kidnapping. Amachree, who is a renowned investor in the Nigerian tourism sector and former president, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), made this call while congratulating the newly elected FTAN president on his mandate to pilot the affairs of Nigeria’s apex private sector tourism body for the next two years. Amachree, who is one of the founding fathers of FTAN said that: “Onung is a core industry practitioner with many years of experience in the industry.

He knows the problem the private sector practitioners are facing, so I believe he is equal to the task ahead. “He must work in unity with the federating associations and interface with the government to reposition the industry. “Apart from the issues of kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges, some of the tasks Onung must tackle include making the government to see the need for the tourism industry to have a stand-alone ministry. “During former President Olusegun Obasanjo regime, tourism was one of the six preferred sectors of the economy. A Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), chaired by the president was set up to drive tourism development. “But since then, the development of the sector has been stunted and virtually all the gains made then, are lost. This is a new chapter, and the leadership of Onung offers the sector a new start.

“We will support him and work with him to see that the sector is repositioned for the good of the nation.” Amachree, who is also the chairman of Brooklyn Hotels and Port Harcourt Tourist Beach among others, commend edthe Directors General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe and National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, for their presence, support and efforts in making FTAN AGM a success and promotion of culture and tourism in the country.

