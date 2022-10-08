Engage Water Resources Minister to resolve flooding crisis, Buhari directs govs

President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the governors to engage the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, in order to resolve the flooding crisis across the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari encouraged the leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to meet the Minister, who had “worked hard on dams and water resources in the country,” fashion out solutions, and then escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by flood round the country.

He gave the counsel at State House yesterday while playing host to the outgoing Chairman of NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the incoming Interim Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Interim Deputy Chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State. The Governors had told the President that lives have been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in states like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others, and asked for Federal Government intervention in terms of special funding. Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant Minister, a report should be sent in, “and we will see what to do.” Fayemi, who exits office in about nine days, personally thanked the President for support to him as Ekiti State helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us, and listened to our pleas. You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively.”

