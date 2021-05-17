Engagement key to ending banditry – Gumi insists

Ka d u n a – b a s e d Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday insisted that engaging with bandits who are killing and kidnapping people across the country remains the best option to ending banditry in the country.

Speaking at a reception he organised for the release 27 Students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna yesterday, Gumi who has been in the forefront of negotiating with bandits said he wants the cooperation of the Federal, state and local government councils towards ending the insecurity.

The event which was held at the Hall of the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna had in attendance Christian and Muslim clerics, parents of the abducted 39 students and the students themselves.

Speaking at the event, Gumi said: “My appeal to government is to engage with the bandits so that the bandits can abandoned their ways. They are already showing signs that they are ready.

“They have grievances which are not part of me, which I think if we come together we can cure this menace in a very short time.”

