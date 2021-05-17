News Top Stories

Engagement key to ending banditry – Gumi insists

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Ka d u n a – b a s e d Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday insisted that engaging with bandits who are killing and kidnapping people across the country remains the best option to ending banditry in the country.

 

Speaking at a reception he organised for the release 27 Students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna yesterday, Gumi who has been in the forefront of negotiating with bandits said he wants the cooperation of the Federal, state and local government councils towards ending the insecurity.

 

The event which was held at the Hall of the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna had in attendance Christian and Muslim clerics, parents of the abducted 39 students and the students themselves.

 

Speaking at the event, Gumi said: “My appeal to government is to engage with the bandits so that the bandits can abandoned their ways. They are already showing signs that they are ready.

 

“They have grievances which are not part of me, which I think if we come together we can cure this menace in a very short time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigerian freelancers can now offer music production on Gemtracks Beats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In today’s interconnected economy, many international companies have chosen to outsource their tasks to African freelancers. Traditional roles include content writers, web developers and perhaps virtual assistants.   Now with the introduction of music-industry freelancing platform, Gemtracks Beats to Nigeria, there is the possibility to also work in the music industry as well.   The […]
News Top Stories

Ikpeazu begins massive urban renewal in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, synonymous with bad roads is breeding a fresh air. Number of poor road infrastructure in Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, has been inexplicable for a city that is the commercial nerve centre of South East and South South Nigeria.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that with five LGAs […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG scraps counterpart health funding

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has scrapped the payment of counterpart funds by state governments before they could access undisbursed funds from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). This was one of the decisions reached at the 13th virtual meeting of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) held on Wednesday. The decision was reached after consultations with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica