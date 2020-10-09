Engagement of youths will reduce conflicts – NGO

Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, (FPHCM) has identified gainful engagement of youths as one of the major ways to reduce, if not bring to an end to the conflicts witnessed in some parts of the country.

To this end, a communiqué jointly signed by Maggi Tsokwa and Miss Kerkebe Ibrahim at the end of a deliberative session to mark the 2020 International Day of Peace, urged federal and state governments to place more emphasis on creating jobs and skills development initiatives for youths nationwide, with specific focus on conflict prone areas.

The group identified causes of conflicts in affected parts of the country to include; poor trauma management system, weak integration of conflicts victims, inconsistent religious teaching, ethnic extremism poverty, youth unemployment, failed family values and virtues.

They stressed on the need to: “collaborate with government and other NGOs towards creating jobs, soft loans and entrepreneurship skills that will give opportunity to members of the community to keep the youths engaged.”

Executive Director FPHCM, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Bature, who admonished stakeholders in Taraba State for their speedy response to conflicts whenever early warning signs were dictated, advised them to work together for the restoration of peace within their communities.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Fr. Charles Hammawa while expressing worry over the spate of conflicts in the country, appealed to stakeholders within the communities to stand firm and resist every temptation that would derail them from working towards the restoration for peace.

