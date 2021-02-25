Business

ENGELSINN is new jewelry powerhouse to watch out for

Delicate jewellery gives women a more feminine look.
It is worn to enhance her beauty, adding a chic element to her outfit. Wearing one or two pieces of jewellery makes you look more put together, you come off as someone who took an effort in styling themself.
If delicate jewellery is your forte then you must take a look at the collection by ENGELSINN.
Their collection and aesthetics are on par, making them one of the most sought jewellery brands.
Their customers are happy with their product and their services, which is great news if you’re a jewellery enthusiast or just happen to be looking into it.
ENGELSINN is an international jewellery brand.
They are based in Germany but they ship their products worldwide.
Visit their website engelsinn.de and take a look at the variety they are providing.
The jewellery they send includes bracelets, necklaces, rings and more unique jewellery.
The best part about ENGELSINN is that you can also shop on their website if you’re on a tight budget because they offer jewellery in low and high price ranges.
Shopping online is concerning because people fear that their problems and doubts won’t be catered. It seems as if this brand recognizes this problem because they have excellent customer support that responds to their customer.
“You are loved. You are blessed. You are beautiful! – That’s the message ENGELSINN bring you!” this is the enthusiasm that they have for their customers.
Their hardworking team came up with this motto which embodies what their brand represents.
Michel Kania is their chief who binds the team together which has talented employees like Pascal Beck, Yannick Buchhauser, Benedikt Buchhauser.
These 20 people have built this brand from scratch since 19/4/2019 which is pretty impressive considering that they started amidst the lockdown.
Their sheer hard work and dedication have earned them more than 352k followers on Instagram. This is huge for a brand just starting up. They have a strong online presence which is contributing to their growth.
People all around the world have bought jewellery from them and you can see them appreciating their customers by posting their pictures on Instagram.
Their collection is so diverse that it has something for almost everyone. They harnessed the power of the current world crisis to grow their online business.
So now you know which jewellery brand you should be looking out for.

