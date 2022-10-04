Business

Engie Energy Access, CrossBoundary sign $60m mini-grids deal

Engie Energy Access (EEA) Nigeria has signed a project finance agreement with investment company, Cross- Boundary Energy Access (CBEA), to build a $60 million portfolio of minigrids, according to Nairametrics. The grids will connect over 150,000 people to electricity in Nigeria.

 

According to the agreement, Engie Energy Access, a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) solar and mini-grids solutions provider, will oversee the construction, provide longterm operations and maintain services for the mini-grids. It will also ensure that the residential, commercial, and productive use customers receive clean, reliable electricity while delivering high-quality and customer-centric services.

 

Under the agreement, CrossBoundary will finance all the development and construction activities and will own the projects.

They will collaborate with the World Bank-funded Nigeria Electrification Project under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in this regard. The Chief Executive Officer, Engie Energy Access, Gillian-Alexandre Huart, reportedly confirmed the agreement.

 

He stated that the deal will connect marginalized rural populations in Nigeria with clean and affordable technologies and facilitate more economic opportunities in the areas. He added that it will promote productive usages which are key to growing resil- ient economic networks in the areas. Huart said: “We are excited to work in partnership with CrossBoundary Energy Access to finance this portfolio of minigrids in Nigeria. This deal reflects our longterm commitment as a leading provider of energy access solutions in Africa.

 

“Most importantly, this agreement will connect marginalized rural populations in Nigeria with clean and affordable technologies and facilitate more economic opportunities in these hard-to-serve areas. Promoting productive usages is key to  growing resilient economic networks in these areas.”

 

Head of mini-grids at Engie Energy Access Nigeria, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, said the deal is an invitation to other investors to come and invest in Nigeria and in Africa.

 

Anene-Nzelu said: “This partnership shows what is possible within the off-grid decentralized renewable energy industry, in Nigeria, and across Africa. It is a signal as well to other investors to come to Africa and become partners in progress to bridge its huge energy gap.”

 

