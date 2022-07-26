Business

ENGIE Energy Access launches MySol Academy in Nigeria

ENGIE Energy Access, one of the leading off-grid, Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) solar home systems and minigrid solutions providers in Africa, has launched MySol Academy in Nigeria. MySol Academy is a strategic learning initiative that improves the technical and behavior capabilities of staff by equipping them with vital skills to become business leaders.

 

The launch of the maiden edition of MySol Academy by ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria took place recently at Ogere Resort, Ogun State, and it made Nigeria the first country amongst the four ENGIE Energy Access countries to launch the initiative.

 

A total of 25 participants across ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria’s key departments/units – Commercial, Operations, Customer Finance, and Customer Experience, with 11 experienced facilitators were in attendance at the recent pilot launch. The participants also received moral support from members of the leadership team, including Bankole Cardoso, Managing Director ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria.

Cardoso’s words: “MySol Academy is a bespoke strategic learning initiative that is aimed at continuously imbuing our staff with the up-to-date technical and behavior capabilities that will make them ready and fit to handle the day-today emerging needs and demands on their jobs.

 

“Our focus is to own a community of staff who are well-equipped to function efficiently in the emerging workplace by giving them the vital skills and training to become future business leaders. Our key priority is business sustainability and growth that deliver value and prosperity to the organisation, our employees, and the customers we serve.’’

 

He congratulated the participants and urged them to bring the new skills they have acquired into the roles they play. ‘‘Attracting and retaining the best talents is pivotal to our continuous delivery of best-in-class, cutting-edge services and solutions to our customers and clients.

 

