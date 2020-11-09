Business

Engineering firm engages COO, manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Tomsey Engineering has appointed Mr. Ifesowapo Olatunji as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Babafemi Ojo as the Manager, Engineering and Construction Services.

 

Olatunji is an experienced and versatile professional with several years of experience, who started his career in the banking sector, before transitioning to management consulting and now engineering services.

 

His experience spans across Africa and Europe, with a focus on oil and gas companies operating in different sectors of the value chain.

 

He is responsible for overall business strategy and operational excellence of the business.

 

Also, Olatunji is charged with managing internal and external stakeholders, including regulators, clients, partners, and vendors.

 

As a former management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he has participated in multiple business transformation, operational efficiency and people management projects in helping business better navigate the Nigerian and global markets.

 

Also, he has an extensive experience of developing engineering teams into effective and pro-active units.

 

He is an experienced and professional individual, who promotes and champion world-class engineering principles across various industries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender reiterates commitment to support entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to deepen support to young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to grow their businesses either as start-ups or prospective business owners as part of its response to deal with the global economic challenge occasioned by COVID-19.   According to the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, the lender is […]
Business Top Stories

IMF: Looming remittances decline will hurt Nigerian banks, others

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund made […]
Business

NUFBTE faults reports on factionalisation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says we’re not in crisis The leadership of the National Union of Foods, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has denied allegation that the union is in any crisis as being alleged by some former members of the union. The union, while reacting to what it described as a lie by the embattled members who have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: