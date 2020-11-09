Engineering firm engages COO, manager

Tomsey Engineering has appointed Mr. Ifesowapo Olatunji as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Babafemi Ojo as the Manager, Engineering and Construction Services.

Olatunji is an experienced and versatile professional with several years of experience, who started his career in the banking sector, before transitioning to management consulting and now engineering services.

His experience spans across Africa and Europe, with a focus on oil and gas companies operating in different sectors of the value chain.

He is responsible for overall business strategy and operational excellence of the business.

Also, Olatunji is charged with managing internal and external stakeholders, including regulators, clients, partners, and vendors.

As a former management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), he has participated in multiple business transformation, operational efficiency and people management projects in helping business better navigate the Nigerian and global markets.

Also, he has an extensive experience of developing engineering teams into effective and pro-active units.

He is an experienced and professional individual, who promotes and champion world-class engineering principles across various industries.

