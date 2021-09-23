Metro & Crime

Engineering plays critical role in promoting effectiveness of Navies –Naval Chief

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has said that Engineering plays important role in promoting the development of land effectiveness of navies with the Engineers and technicians being the driving forces. Gambo said this yesterday during the Naval Engineering Retreat 2021 with the theme: “Repositioning the Naval Engineering Branch for effective service Delivery,” held at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island Lagos. He said that, “Engineering plays a critical role in promoting the development, land effectiveness of navies with the Engineers and technicians being the driving forces towards sustaining the fleet and Assets.”

The Naval Chief said that the retreat aimed at, “examining the issues confronting the Nigerian navy Engineering branch in providing the requisite maintenance intervention to ensure ships availability, equipment, serviceability and a well-motivated workforce in line with my vision.” According to him, “This goes to show how important the Navy views the resolution of various challenges plaguing the ability of the naval engineering branch to effectively contribute to attaining the service goals.

“A well-structured engineering organisation and human capacity development programmes as well as practices consistent with global best standards and motivating technical personnel would greatly enhance the effectiveness of any Navy. The two days retreat that started on Monday, he said, was “useful interactions and discussions to determine how best to reposition the naval engineering branch for a better service delivery in the Navy. “The retreat and its theme could not have come at a better time than now when the Navy is making significant effort to bolster its effectiveness in the maritime environment and other continental engagements. “The retreat also revealed the need to make pragmatic and essential changes to the career development of engineers and technicians as well as engineering practices.”

Our Reporters

