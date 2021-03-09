Engineers priotise post COVID-19 oil portfolio optimisation

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council, has centred its 2021 edition of the annual Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum on way forward for Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimisation in the Nigeria’s oil and gas industry after COVID-19.

Chairman of the council, Engineer Tunji Akinwumi, who said this during a press briefing held in Lagos to herald the conference, maintained that the councul has rallied 3,070 delegates for the conference.

“Seventy delegates consisting of the speakers and a few other professionals would be at the Abuja venue of the conference while 3000 other delegates would join us online,” Akinwumi said.

The conference themed, “Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimisation, Way forward for oil and gas industry post-COVID-19,” Akinwumi added, is one of the SPE ‘s mission, which is to collect, disseminate, and exchange technical knowledge concerning the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public benefit and to provide opportunities for professionals to enhance their technical and professional competence.

Accompanied to the press briefing by the Vice Chairman, SPE NIgeria Council, Professor Olalekan Olafuyi, Akinwumi said: “The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council comprising Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Benin and Abuja Sections is an affiliate of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) International, a not-for-profit professional organization with over 140,600 members worldwide.

“Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum is an annual lecture series focused on contributing to oil and gas policies development for Nigeria in commemoration of the first oil-well drilled in Nigeria by Shell Darcy at Oloibiri, in Ogbia, Bayelsa State, in 1956. The annual lecture series attracts participation from the government, regulatory agencies, and heads of industry practitioners at all levels, as well as other key stakeholders from around Africa.

“At the inaugural edition of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council’s Annual Oloibiri Lecture Series & Energy Forum, held in June 1991, we had in attendance, Dr. Suboroto, Secretary General of OPEC.”

Giving highlights of OLEF 2021, the Council chairman added: “This year, our discussions will be centred on the realities of the day in our industry and that informed the choice of the theme Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimization, way forward for the Oil and Gas Industry post covid-19. “As the name suggests, OLEF has two major sections; the Energy Forum and the Lecture Series.

We have invited 10 speakers to delivered top notch discussions in the various sub-topics of the energy forum and lecture series. “The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, will give the industry address.

There will be two keynote speeches. First will be on industry operations by The Group Managing Director of NNPC where as the Director/ CEO of Department of Petroleum Resources DPR will give the second keynote address on industry regulation.

