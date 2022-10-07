Sports

England beat world champions USA at Wembley

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England beat world champions the United States for the first time since 2017 before more than 76,000 fans in their first meeting at Wembley Stadium.

It promised to be a blockbuster fixture and it did not disappoint with VAR drama, goals and a penalty all on show in the friendly, reports the BBC.

Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp, filling in as a central striker, put European champions England in front after just 10 minutes.

The USA responded when Sophia Smith fired in an equaliser, but England were awarded a penalty for a high boot on Lucy Bronze after referee Riem Hussein went to check the VAR monitor.

Georgia Stanway stepped up to make it 2-1, before the USA had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside minutes later.

Chances continued to fall for both sides after the break – the USA having the best of them – in an open and frantic encounter.

There was further frustration for the USA after they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 81st minute, but referee Hussein once again checked the VAR monitor and overturned her decision.

England instead held on to record a huge victory against their long-standing rivals and extend their impressive unbeaten run to 23 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman.

It was just the third time England have beaten the USA in 11 meetings – and the first victory since March 2017. The two teams met in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semi-finals when the USA won 2-1.

It also comes 10 months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup which England are bidding to win for the first time, while the USA are hoping to defend their crown for a third successive tournament.

Before kick-off, England showed solidarity with the USA after an inquiry uncovered “systemic” abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League earlier this week.

Players wore teal armbands during the game, Wembley’s arch was lit in teal and both squads gathered in the middle before kick-off, arm-in-arm in front of a banner saying ‘Protect The Players’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City extend winning run to eight with easy Newcastle win

Posted on Author Reporter

*COVID-hit Chelsea held by Wolves     Reigning champions Manchester City recorded their eighth successive Premier League victory as they swept aside struggling Newcastle United at St James’ Park. The league leaders were gifted a fifth-minute opener as Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark failed to attack Joao Cancelo’s hooked cross and Ruben Dias had a simple […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen hoping in-form Diaby can take down Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayer Leverkusen head to runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday with their forwards, in particular young Frenchman Moussa Diaby, in red-hot goalscoring form. The 22-year-old has netted seven goals in his last five games, helping Leverkusen score 21 times in their past six league matches. Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia […]
Sports

Why my son won’t be a boxer like me – Anthony Joshua

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers in the world – but nothing is more important to him than family. The two-time world champion has earned an estimated £61million during his glittering career, reports mirror.co.uk. Despite his immense success and vast wealth, the Olympic gold medallist spends little of his fortune on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica