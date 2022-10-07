England beat world champions USA at Wembley

England beat world champions the United States for the first time since 2017 before more than 76,000 fans in their first meeting at Wembley Stadium.

It promised to be a blockbuster fixture and it did not disappoint with VAR drama, goals and a penalty all on show in the friendly, reports the BBC.

Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp, filling in as a central striker, put European champions England in front after just 10 minutes.

The USA responded when Sophia Smith fired in an equaliser, but England were awarded a penalty for a high boot on Lucy Bronze after referee Riem Hussein went to check the VAR monitor.

Georgia Stanway stepped up to make it 2-1, before the USA had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside minutes later.

Chances continued to fall for both sides after the break – the USA having the best of them – in an open and frantic encounter.

There was further frustration for the USA after they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 81st minute, but referee Hussein once again checked the VAR monitor and overturned her decision.

England instead held on to record a huge victory against their long-standing rivals and extend their impressive unbeaten run to 23 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman.

It was just the third time England have beaten the USA in 11 meetings – and the first victory since March 2017. The two teams met in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semi-finals when the USA won 2-1.

It also comes 10 months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup which England are bidding to win for the first time, while the USA are hoping to defend their crown for a third successive tournament.

Before kick-off, England showed solidarity with the USA after an inquiry uncovered “systemic” abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League earlier this week.

Players wore teal armbands during the game, Wembley’s arch was lit in teal and both squads gathered in the middle before kick-off, arm-in-arm in front of a banner saying ‘Protect The Players’.

