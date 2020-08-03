Sports

England defender reveals racist treatment in everyday life

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

England defender Danny Rose has opened up about his experiences of racism in everyday life, revealing he was stopped by police in Doncaster last week.
Rose, who has been subjected to racist abuse while playing for his country, said he is often stopped by police and also suffers issues when travelling on public transport, reports Sky Sports.

“It’s not just football. I got stopped by the police last week, which is a regular occurrence whenever I go back to Doncaster where I’m from,” he said on the Second Captains podcast. “Each time it’s, ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get this car from? What are you doing here? Can you prove that you bought this car?’
“You know, for me this has been happening since I was 18, since I was driving and each time it happens I just laugh, because I know what’s coming.

 

“It’s just how it is. Whenever I go on the train. One of the last times I got on the train, I got on with my bags and the attendant said, ‘Do you know this is first class?’. I say, ‘Yeah, so what?’. They ask to see my ticket and I show the lady it and this is no word of a lie, two people, white people, walk on the train after me and she says nothing.

 

“I asked, ‘Are you not going to ask for their tickets?’ and she just said, ‘Ah no, I don’t need to’. So people might think it happens but to me that’s racism. These are the things I have to put up with, being stopped all the time and being asked if I know this is first class and to show my ticket.

 

“This is everyday life for me but I feel embarrassed to even complain in a way, or bring it up, when you see the incident in America where a man, a black man, lost his life at the hands of people who were supposed to protect and serve.
“Whenever I do say things or complain, you do hear people say, ‘Well you’re on this money so just get on with it’. I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Lampard eying new goalkeeper

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea will try to sign a goalkeeper this summer because Frank Lampard is not convinced Kepa Arrizabalaga has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge. Several clubs in Spain have expressed an interest in signing Arrizabalaga but Chelsea want to get back as much of the world-record £71 million they paid […]
Sports

EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]
Sports

NFF mourns as Ukaigwe, foremost women football figure, dies  

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigerian football was again thrown into a state of mourning on Tuesday after news broke of the death of leading women football promoter and administrator, Henrietta Ukaigwe.   Ukaigwe, a Member of the Board of the Nigeria Women Football League, has for several decades been at the vanguard of promoting the game of women’s football […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: