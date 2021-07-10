England, Italy Euro 2020 final live on DStv, GOtv

As the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament enters final run, DStv and GOtv customers get to watch all the action from the final match, live on SuperSport. The final knockout match will be between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on the evening of Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm, live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). Italy have looked the pick of the teams through the course of the tournament, though they had to resort to extra time and penalties to finally overcome Spain in the first Semifinal on Tuesday night. An equaliser from Spain’s Alvaro Morata sent the game to a full 120 minutes, but a save by Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from the same attacker’s pen- alty in the shootout proved the key difference between the rivals. Eng- land’s semi-final also went a full 120 minutes, but a Harry Kane goal – scored off the rebound from a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel – ensured that they triumphed 2-1 over a brave Danish side.
Related Articles
Super Eagles look to nick AFCON ticket with matches to spare
They have become used to this trend of things under Franco-German trainer, Gernot Rohr in his four years and four months so far: earning tickets to major tournaments with matches to spare. And that is what the Super Eagles aim to continue in this international fixtures-corridor when they confront the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton
Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo Olympic venues
Fans from overseas had already been banned from the Games but it has been confirmed that spectators from Japan will be allowed. Capacity will be set at 10,000 spectators, provided it does not exceed 50% of a venue’s capacity. Fans will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly, and must wear face masks […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)