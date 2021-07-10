England, Italy Euro 2020 final live on DStv, GOtv

As the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament enters final run, DStv and GOtv customers get to watch all the action from the final match, live on SuperSport. The final knockout match will be between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on the evening of Sunday 11 July 2021 at 8pm, live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31) and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). Italy have looked the pick of the teams through the course of the tournament, though they had to resort to extra time and penalties to finally overcome Spain in the first Semifinal on Tuesday night. An equaliser from Spain’s Alvaro Morata sent the game to a full 120 minutes, but a save by Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from the same attacker’s pen- alty in the shootout proved the key difference between the rivals. Eng- land’s semi-final also went a full 120 minutes, but a Harry Kane goal – scored off the rebound from a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel – ensured that they triumphed 2-1 over a brave Danish side.

