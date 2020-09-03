Sports

England men’s, women’s teams receive equal pay, FA announces

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Football Association has announced that England’s men’s and women’s international teams are receiving equal pay.
It follows Wednesday’s announcement that Brazil are to pay their international women’s team the same as the men’s.
The FA revealed to Sky Sports News it has been paying the men’s and women’s teams equally in terms of match fees and match bonuses since January.
statement read: “The FA pays its women’s players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses.
“This parity has been in place since January 2020.”
England and Brazil are part of a select few nations who pay their male and female players equally, along with Australia, Norway and New Zealand.
Last year, current women’s world champions the United States sued their federation, alleging discrimination over pay and conditions. The team appealed earlier this year after a judge dismissed their case.
The World Cup-winning team’s long-running feud with US Soccer has been a public and bitter battle and the players had been seeking $66m (£53m) in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Join me at PSG, Neymar phones Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Di Maria also lobbies Argentine teammate Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talked to Lionel Messi over the phone on Thursday about the possibility of the Barcelona captain joining the French club, sources have told ESPN. Messi’s future has become a considerable point of discussion after he shocked Barcelona by telling them he wants to leave on Tuesday. As reported on Wednesday […]
Sports

Europa League: Ole relieved as Man United avoid shootout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær expressed delight after Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals, knocking out FC Copenhagen in extra time via a Bruno Fernandes penalty. After the tie remained goalless for 90 minutes the manager’s introduction of Juan Mata for Mason Greenwood proved pivotal, the former’s pass to Anthony Martial leading to the winning spot-kick. Fernandes […]
Sports

NFF throws out Rivers United’s petition

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Rivers United’s bid to play in the next CAF Champions League has been finally laid to rest after the Nigeria Football Federation ratified the final table for the last Nigeria Football Professional Football League presented by the League Management Committee.   Rivers United have protested the decision on the final league table presented by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: