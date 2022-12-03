England vs Senegal: Rashford races to greater glory with Three Lions

Having slain the Welsh dragon in their last group game, the Three Lions of England will next take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Sunday evening and the focus will i n – evitably gravitate towards forward Marcos Rashford to produce another sensational moment that will g u a r – a n t e e Gareth Southgate’s side a lift into t h e q u a r – t e r f i – nal of the FIFA Wo r l d Cup. Rashford, on Tuesday, recaptured the mojo which distinguished him as one of the hottest forwards in Europe, as England cruised to the round of 16 with a painlessly acquired 3-0 victory over Wales.

Rashford struggled on the margins at Manchester United in 2021-22, a shadow of his true exciting talent, but signs of recovery have been detected under new manager Erik ten Hag this season and England were the beneficiaries as they cruised to a 3-0 victory that also eliminated Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. He has taken the form which has made him United’s top scorer with eight goals this season to Qatar.

The forward made an instant impact by scoring moments after coming on as a substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran, and he was the star of the show here, with two goals to help set up a meeting with Senegal on Sunday. It was also a poignant personal moment for Rashford as well as one of celebration for England as he said: “I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He had quite a long battle with cancer.

I’m pleased I scored for him. He was a big supporter and a good friend of mine. He was someone who came into my life.” Rashford was given a start as England manager Gareth Southgate shuffled his squad and performed with such distinction – as well as end product – that he has put himself in serious contention for a starting place against the dangerous African champions, senegal. Raheem Sterling, whose form at Chelsea has been indifferent, may be under threat although Southgate is a huge admirer of what he brings to England and will not exclude him without a great deal of thought. Irrespective of the role Southgate decides Rashford will fulfil, his steady rehabilitation is perfectly timed for England as they topped Group B with few alarms and now prepare for the tougher tests ahead.

Rashford missed a firsthalf chance when played in by Harry Kane, yet to score in Qatar, but was key to an increase in England’s tempo at the start of the second half that overpowered Wales. He showed the confidence to power home a free-kick for England’s opener then, after Phil Foden doubled England’s lead, the Manchester United striker was rewarded for another driving run at pace into the heart of the Wales defence when keeper Danny Ward let his shot through his legs. It was an element of fortune but no more than Rashford deserved as he now boasts an England scoring record of 15 goals from 49 games, with 22 starts. Rashford’s goal was England’s 100th at the World Cup and made him just the second Manchester United player to score three or more goals at a major tournament after Sir Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup. He said after England were jeered off following the 0-0 draw with USA that they did not need that adverse reaction to tell them they had not played well. Here, England’s fans gave an overwhelmingly favourable verdict to the 25-year-old, as he was given a prolonged standing ovation when substituted late on.

“Moments like this are what I play for,” said Rashford. “I’m really happy to be going into the next round of the tournament because I have massive ambition for this team. I think we can go further.” Rashford started on the opposite wing to Foden in the Wales win alongside Harry Kane, with the pair coming in for Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka. It leaves Southgate with an embarrassment of riches in the wide areas as England look ahead to Sunday’s clash with Senegal, but Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Rashford is likely to keep his place.

“I was worried a little bit in the first half when he missed that chance and I wondered whether that would play on his mind,” Neville said. “But I was delighted he got the two goals in the second half and I think he’s actually pushed himself into a position whereby he’s the one I think will start on Sunday, he’s the one guaranteed to start in that wide position with Kane in the middle. “It’s that other side where I’m not sure.”

