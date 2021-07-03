England vs Ukraine: Legendary Shevchenko looks to extend heroiCs

Andriy Shevchenko is one of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch. A UEFA Champions League winner with Milan and a Ballon d’Or gong hanging in his shelf as testimony of his glorious career. However, the former Chelsea striker has charted a new course in his relationship with football as he pushes for glory in his attempt to make a success of his coaching career. He has surpassed expectations with his Ukrainian side as they reached the quarterfinal of the Euro 2020 Championships for the first time in their history.

It is an achievement considering the fact that the team suffered an embarrassing group stage exit at the last tourney in France where they won no point. But a date with the Three Lions of England could be the end of the rollercoaster ride of his side but in football, you can’t rule out any possibility. Shevchenko is to Ukraine what Diego Maradona is to the Argentines; that is the extent of his popularity in his homeland. But when you are a coach, poor performance can simply erode your legendary figure; Andrea Pirlo, a Juventus legend, who was unceremoniously sent packing in less than six months in charge at Turin, is the latest example. Shevchenko has been supported to the hilt by the Ukrainian FA.

The Ukrainian Premier League finished a week earlier than scheduled to give Shevchenko extra preparation time with his players, and he was able to bring in highly- respected Italian duo Andrea Maldera and Mauro Tassotti for his coaching team. Andrea Azzalin, Leicester City’s science and conditioning coach during their miraculous title victory, is on board, while only three squads have a younger average age and only three averaged fewer minutes in 2020-21 – the confluence of those factors could prove important after an unprecedentedly hectic and gruelling year.

Given that backing, and the relatively favourable circumstances, a third successive Euros group stage exit would be a colossal disappointment. “This tournament is make-or-break for Shevchenko’s legacy as national team coach,” Todos says. “OK, finishing top of the group and going unbeaten in 2019 was historic, but at the end of the day those were just qualifiers. A lot is riding on whether he will show exactly what he’s about. “It might even set a precedent for his future club career. If he has a flop here, that dream of managing Milan or Chelsea might not become a reality.”

He has put that in mind and it seems things are working well for him. He can drag the dream a bit further but England is standing in between. He isn’t scared. “England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be,” the Ukraine boss told reporters after the Sweden win.

“I saw all their three group matches, not today’s win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden. “They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn’t scare us. “It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans even more to cheer about.”

