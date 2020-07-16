Sports

England, Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on Oct. 8

England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8.
It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns.
The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in October and November.
In keeping with current Government guidelines, the fixture is scheduled to be played behind-closed-doors.
Wales’ most recent visit to Wembley Stadium was in 2011 for a Euro 2012 qualifier, with Ashley Young scoring in a 1-0 defeat.

