England will be a good place for Osimhen, says Okpara

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has said signing for a club in the English Premier League will be a good career movement for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The former junior international is currently subject of several transfer rumours with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich among clubs who already made enquiries about his availability. It was reported recently that Newcastle are currently leading the race to sign the players alongside Bayern who believe he is the true heir to about-to-leave Robert Lewandoski.

Osimhen enjoyed a successful 2021/22 campaign, with 24-goal contribution from 32 games across Serie A and Europa League. However, the reported price tag attached to his name has put a number of clubs off the signing this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Osimhen will cost clubs a minimum of £86m-£95m if they wish to sign him in. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Okpara said Osimhen is a player that loves tough challenge and that EPL will afford him the opportunity to express himself more.

“He love challenges,” Okpara said. “It’s a good thing for him moving to a top league in Europe. “The league in England is tough and the quality high, he is a kind of player that love tough challenges and I can say it will be a good thing for him if he can move to England.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...