England World Cup winner, Sir Bobby Charlton, diagnosed with dementia

England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.
The news follows the deaths of his older brother Jack in July and fellow World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles on Friday, both of whom had also been diagnosed with dementia, reports the BBC
Sir Bobby won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup with United during 17 years at Old Trafford.
He finished his career with spells at Preston and Irish side Waterford.
His wife, Lady Norma Charlton, expressed the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis – first reported by the Telegraph – could help others.
Sir Bobby came second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 1958 and again in 1959. In 2008, he received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

