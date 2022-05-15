ENGR. SUNNY OCHE’S ARREST; THE FACT VS. FICTION – THE TRUE STORY.

About 2 week ago, news oozed out from the social media and spread like burning fire that a front line aspirant for the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency seat, 2023 under the platform of our great party, APC, Hon. Engr. Sunny Oche was kidnapped and whisked away by unknown gunmen from his lodge at Double- K resort, Otukpo.

Mr. Lawrence Oduh, the Director of Media and Publicity of Hon. Sunny Oche Campaign Organization was the first person to publish the news of the purported kidnap on Facebook and now that the aspirant, Engr. Sunny Oche has been released, for over a week now, he is yet to issue an official press statement and clear the air, informing the general public, APC supporters/members that Sunny Oche was not kidnapped but arrested by the Nigeria Police Force, IGP Crack Team, acting on a petition lodged against the aspirant by the candidate of APC for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency during the 2019 election, Hon. Michael Unogwu .

As a member of APC who was also a kitchen cabinet member in Hon. Michael Unogwu Campaign Organization during the 2019 election, I am very conversant and abreast with facts as regard the post 2018 primary election crisis of Enone House of Rep and for the interest of peace, harmony and oneness within the party, I wish to put out the fact of the matter here, set the record straight and suggest way forward to our great party, APC on how to handle this matter.

The recent arrest of Engr. Sunny Oche by the Nigeria Police Force was as a result of a petition submitted against him by Hon. Michael Unogwu over alleged forgery of election documents during the 2018 Enone APC’s ticket contest.

You may all recall that about four (4) Aspirants; Hon. Michael Unogwu (MOU), Engr. Sunny Oche, Dr. Ralph Otobo Odoo and Hon. Mrs. Lami Ogenyi bought nomination/expression of interest form, campaigned and sought to get the Enone House of Rep ticket under the platform of APC during the 2018 primary election.

On the day of the primary election, while party leaders, delegates and stakeholders of the 3 LGA’s that made up Enone and three (3) of the Aspirants; Hon. Michael Unogwu, Dr. Ralph Otobo Odoo and Hon. Mrs. Lami Ogenyi were at Okpoga, the traditional headquarter of Enone Federal Constituency waiting for the primary election committee members and materials to conduct the APC primary election, it was discovered that the primary election committee and materials was diverted to Barpec Hotel, Otukpo and a purpoted primary election was conducted which only Sunny Oche participated and was declared winner.

When APC stakeholders, delegates and the remaining 3 Aspirants learnt that an illegal Enone’s HoR primary election was ongoing at Barpec Hotel, Otukpo (a venue outside the federal constituency), they reached out to the then Minister of Agriculture, Chief. Audu Ogbe who was the Leader of the party in the Constituency to inform him of the illegal primary election going on at Otukpo which only Sunny Oche was participating and the then Minister advised that the remaining aspirants should not go to Otukpo to participate in the charade called Enone’s APC primary election. He urged the aspirants to rather dialogue and adopt a consensus candidate and all should sign a letter/agreement to that effect.

Two of the aspirants; Dr. Ralph Otobo and Hon. Lami Ogenyi withdrew from the contest and stepped down right there at Okpoga, and in consultation with party stakeholders and supporters, nominated and adopted Hon. Mike Unogwu as the Consensus Candidate of the party. They signed a letter to that effect which was countersigned by all relevant stakeholders and leaders of the party including the Chairmen of the party from the 3 LGA’s (Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo) that made up the federal constituency.

The Consensus letter/agreement and other back-up documents that recognized Hon. Mike Unogwu as the candidate of the party was therefore forwarded to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja and the party subsequently forwarded same to INEC for publication of Unogwu’s name as the party’s flag bearer in Enone Federal Constituency.

To the surprise of everyone, the state leadership of the party in collaboration with the committee that conducted the jamboree and illegal primary election at Barpec Hotel, Otukpo which had hired Okada riders and thugs participated and voted as party delegates and declared Sunny Oche winner of the party’s ticket also forwarded his detail to APC HQ, telling the party that he is the winner of the primary election.

When the committee was reminded that conducting of primary election outside Constituency is unconstitutional and asked why they did so by the Party’s national leadership, they cited insecurity at Okpoga at the material time as the reason for making Otukpo the venue of the election but they were further guided that Igumale and Otukpa which is the HQ of Ado and Ogbadibo LGA respectively within the Constituency would have been a better place.

Unknowing to them, prior to the date of the primary election, Hon. Mike Unogwu; a smart and intelligent security personnel (rtd) had already approached the Okpoga Division of the Nigeria Police Force and DSS and obtained a security report which certified and proved Okpoga (HQ of the Constituency) safe and comfortable for the conduct of the primary election. A copy of the security report was also part of the documents forwarded to INEC & APC HQ.

After they failed to convince the party’s national leadership to accept them as the party’s flagbeerer, they proceeded to INEC HQ to get their names published as the party’s candidate through the backdoor. That was where the hunter’s trap caught the bush meat.

Few days to the final date of publication of party’s candidates name by INEC, they and their collaborators bribed some INEC officials with millions of naira, forged and presented to INEC; a letter of voluntary withdrawal from the contest purpotedly written and signed by Mike Unogwu (the party’s flagbeerer) with an attached letter from BENUE State APC instructing INEC to replace Mike Unogwu’s name with Sunny Oche on the ground of the voluntary withdrawal letter they presented.

Mike Unogwu as a smart guy, placed a caveat on his file at INEC then and as such, his or lawyer’s consent needed to be sought before opening his file to effect the replacement of candidate letter. That was when Mike Unogwu and his counsel was informed of the wicked plan to substitute his name and at that point, the burble bursted.

If not for the advise of critical party stakeholders and leaders that Unogwu should pipe low on the forgery matter and focus on his general election, Sunny Oche would have been picked up that night by security operatives to answer questions relating to the forged document presented to INEC for change of candidature.

The Party Leaders whom were concerned about victory for the party in the general election brokered temporal peace between the 2 of them and advise that since Unogwu’s name has been recognized and published by INEC as the party’s flagbeerer, Sunny should collapse his structure and work for Unogwu in the general election for the party’s victory. Unfortunately, he didn’t heed to the advise to support Unogwu. He rather worked against Unogwu and Unogwu lost the general election woefully to the PDP candidate.

After the 2019 general election was won and lost, Unogwu being a peaceful and committed party man has resolved to sweep the forgery matter under the carpet and move ahead with his life but Sunny and his media Boyz won’t let the sleeping dog lie.

At every opportunity and fora, they publicly abuse Unogwu and always claim he stole their mandate. One Mr. Lawrence who is the media aide to Sunny and his media soldiers keep ridiculing and insulting Unogwu on the social media that he is an unpopular candidate who stole their Principal’s mandate in 2019.

At this point, one is compelled to ask; between the man who went to Otukpo to participate in illegal primary election and the one who was at the right place – Okpoga, endorsed as consensus candidate by co-aspirants, party leaders and officials and recognized by the party & INEC, who owns the party’s mandate ? Who stole or try to steal another person’s mandate? Between the man whose name was at INEC and the one who collaborate with others to forge document to substitute the others name and distracted him from focusing and campaigning for general election, who should be accused or pronounced guilty of boycotting or stopping someone from being a House of Rep Member?

Since 2019 that this issue came up, the APC as a party, both at the Federal Constituency, State or National level has fail to initiate a post election Peace move. They refuse to approach Unogwu for reconciliation or whatever. No fraying nerve or aggrieved party stakeholder or Candidate/Aspirant has been appeased or calmed with a Federal Appointment or otherwise. The Party has failed to set up an election assessment committee to identify and address some of the issues that led to the woeful and shameful defeat of the party in some constituency in 2019. Sunny Oche himself has never seen any wrong in the fustration, distraction and battle that he fought with Unogwu after primary election; an action that contributed majorly to Unogwu’s poor performance in the general election. He refused to accept fault or blame. He didn’t see anything bad in the alleged document and signature forgery and therefore, no need for apology from him to Unogwu.

I learnt that the straw that broke the camel’s back and woke the sleeping dog recently which led to the petitioning to IGP and wakening of this forgery case against Sunny Oche was when Sunny Oche stood up at an expanded Zone C Caucus meeting at Chief. Audu Ogbe’s residence to introduce himself and formally inform the party stakeholders of his intention to contest the House of Rep seat again in this forthcoming election. A meeting that Hon. Unogwu himself was present, I gathered that Sunny rose and introduced himself that he was the party’s candidate in 2019 before his mandate was forcefully stolen. Hon. Unogwu got angry at the meeting, wanted to react immediately but was calmed down. That incidence, coupled with other bottled up grievances and constant accusation by Sunny Oche’s media men that Unogwu stole their mandate in 2018 was what triggered this recent arrest of Sunny Oche by the Nigeria Police Force on alleged forgery of election documents.

If the Party leadership didn’t swing into action and find a way of resolving this issue timely, either by dialoguing and compensating Hon. Unogwu or apologizing to him, I can tell you categorically that Sunny Oche has a serious case with the Nigeria Police and featuring him as a candidate of the party in the forthcoming general election is as good as putting something untop of nothing. Already, a petition is lying before the Party’s National Leadership and the implication of fielding a Candidate who has a forgery case hanging over his neck in a court of competent jurisdiction is well articulated.

When you take your time to read this statement, you will all be enlightened and guided on the implication of giving the APC’s ticket to Sunny Oche in the forthcoming APC primary election. Prevention is always better than cure. APC’s ticket should not be given to someone who has legal encumbrance or document forgery charge in court and police station.