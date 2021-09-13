Enhanced Civil Service and proper promotion interviews

For about three years now, some Federal Governmentowned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been conducting promotion interviews for some of their employees. Some MDAs even conducted such for some of their workers last week Thursday and Friday.

The personal and national expenses incurred during the periodic promotion interviews are usually scary. The interviewees are, in some instances, asked to travel out of base to attend such interviews without being paid out-of-station allowances.

The interviewees are compelled to borrow sometimes even from creditors who inflict unfriendly interest rates on them. The interviewers, like the interviewees, are made to travel out of base.

But, given their influence, in some of the MDAs, efforts are made to pay them their out-ofstation allowances to enable them to make the trip to their duty posts. Also in some instances, some interviewers still end up being provided accommodation, feeding and transportation by their hostorganisations, thereby making Africa’s most populous country to burn the candle at both ends.

New Telegraph gives kudos to the MDAs that they have moved away from their old habits of stagnating their workforce on a salary scale for many years to moving them up the ladder once in every three years after interviews.

This has helped dealt a devastating blow to the despair and disillusionment associated with the abandonment of some employees on a salary scale for an indefinite period.

Much as we say well done to the MDAs for the improved frequency in promotion interviews we, however, note with displeasure that the promotion interviews are in some respects a mere window-dressing.

Undoubtedly, promotional interviews help give civil servants, some who lack officially-approved dress codes and what could pass for befitting wardrobes, the opportunity to enhance them and make an extraordinary fashion statement once in three years.

This is because the 30 or 40 minutes allocated to each interviewee is absolutely inadequate for the panel of interviewers to grill the former and subject them to a comprehensive productive audit to ascertain their eligibility for elevation.

Some interviewees end up correctly answering the few questions thrown at them. Due to the limited time, they are usually unable to showcase their productivity and mastery of their work.

Those who are either politically or socially wellconnected or for other emotional considerations are merely asked to take a bow and exit. The mode of promotion, like that of recruitment, has regrettably constituted one of the major drawbacks of the Civil Service, both at federal and state levels.

To a large extent the unproductive and less-committed persons are usually promoted just the same way such people get absorbed to the exclusion of industrious and purpose-driven applicants, whose only sin is the fact that they are from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Administrative Divisions of organisations which usually coordinate promotion interviews, like those of recruitments, have, in some respects, mishandled such exercises.

The Administrative Divisions, which, at any time could accept from employees an upgrade or change of their personal information relating to residential addresses, next of kin, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and banks will turn round to reject certificates not preceded by letters of notification before the commencement of such programmes.

This has made the Administrative Divisions of some organisations to exclude some productive workers from the list of persons invited for promotion interviews. In the end an army of unproductive employees end up being promoted to higher and even management positions resulting in a poorly-run, ineffective and inefficient Civil Service.

New Telegraph therefore proposes that experts in Industrial/ Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, Public Administration, Political Science, Business Administration/Management, Economics, Sociology and Psychology be made to work in the Administrative Divisions of all MDAs.

They should also be requested to enrol for, sit and pass the qualifying examinations of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) to have a broader knowledge of administration.

On no account should typists be allowed to convert to core administration without studying to become graduates in either of the following: Employment Relations and Human Resources Management, Public Administration, Political Science, Business Administration/ Management, Economics, Sociology and Psychology.

In the same way, such typists wishing to convert to core administration should also be mandated to sail through the qualifying examinations of professional bodies reputed for training administrators and managers as well as regulating their activities – like the CIPM and NIM.

Administrators and managers who were allowed to rise through the ranks without extensive intellectual grooming and grilling are usually stiff, conservative, bitter, retrogressive sanction-driven in their approach to administration and have a penchant for worsening matters.

Such people will stop at nothing to deny productive employees promotion on the grounds that they did not notify their organisations about the programmes they embarked upon when in actual fact there are remedies to such.

After all, administrative work, like all human activities, is about problem-solving.

A realistic step to take is to establish why the same workers did not notify their organisations about their academic programmes. Administrative Divisions with well-organised and broad-minded manpower will likely appreciate the deceit in the promotion interviews in the Civil Service and devise more realistic ways of determining the eligibility of individuals for elevation.

We recommend that the consistency with which employees, who in addition to having the academic requirements, do quality work without supervision will determine their eligibility for elevation. Productivity should be appreciated and glorified.

Those who are able to achieve results without supervision should be rewarded more than those who could do the same with little supervision.

Those who pull through their tasks with maximum supervision and others who, despite full supervision, are still unable to turn out quality work ought not to have been employed initially as they constitute the weak links in the MDAs.

