Metro & Crime

Enhanced security: A’Ibom chiefs, Police Command brainstorm

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs and the Police Command have initiated a strategic framework towards enhancing security in the state.

To this end, the Council of Chiefs, led by its Chairman, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, held a strategic meeting with the State Police Commissioner, CP Amiengheme Andrew and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Naziru A. Daura at the Council Chambers, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo on Thursday.

In his opening address at the parley, Ntenyin (Dr,) Solomon Etuk, stressed the importance of a sustained synergy between the police and all tiers of the traditional institutions in a bid to continually wedge consistent war against all forms of criminalities in the state.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the state having known their huge responsibilities towards the maintenance of peace, law and wants stronger and effective police cooperation to ensure better security in their domains.

The premier royal father, who is the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers (Ifim Ibom Ibibio), noted that collaboration with the police and all tiers of government and people of the state would lead to more successes in the fight against crime.

He also commended the commissioner for his performance since his arrival in the state.
“Few months back, we had experienced issues of insecurity, infact very unpleasant security challenges in Akwa Ibom State, which were quite contrary to our well known status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Honestly, we were all worried; we were startled but were relieved when God sent a diligent, very respectful, very faithful and hardworking officer, in every sense of the word, in the person of CP Amiengheme Andrew to Akwa Ibom State. He has, by God’s special grace, with the active collaboration of Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration nipped that insecurity in the bud,” he said.
In his own remarks, CP Andrew appreciated the chairman of council of chiefs for his kind compliments and collaboration.

The commissioner urged the monarchs to work closely with the police divisions in their respective domains, reiterating that timely intelligence reports and other security related information will help the police to properly secure their domains and all parts of the state, thereby reducing crime to the barest minimum.

“The police system is on ground to help fight criminality, but I appeal to you to admonish parents to nurture their children responsibly. Families no longer nurture children as they should. I appeal to you to let us have good family units. This will help in making our children turn away from committing crimes,” he said.

The strategic meeting featured an interactive session where appraisal of the security situation of local government areas ensued. The police and traditional rulers agreed to work together in addressing problems including hooliganism, robbery, militancy, kidnapping, alleged extortion at checkpoints, sea piracy, and alleged meddling of police into civil matters, brutality, among others.

The paramount rulers in attendance were Eminence Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon D. Etuk – Nsit Ubium LGA and Chairman State Council of Chiefs; HRM Obong Cosmas Okon Akpan – Essien Udim LGA; HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III – Obot Akara LGA; HRM Okuku (Dr.) Ime Udousoro Inyang – Ibiono Ibom LGA; HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong Bassey Archianga – Ibeno LGA; HRM Edidem Elder (Dr.) Edet Akpan Inyang –  Itu LGA; HRM Edidem Ubong Peter Assam – Esit Eket LGA; HRM Ofong Odiong Edet Akan – Oron LGA; HRM Edidem (Eld.) Akpan Akpan Ekpene – Mkpat Enin LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Charles Daniel Abia – Eket LGA; HRM Akuku (Prof.) Amanam Akpanudo Udo – Etim Ekpo LGA and  HRM Edidem Eld.( Dr.) Manesseh Simeon Akpan – Nsit Ibom LGA

Others were HRM Chief Harry John Etetor – Eastern Obolo LGA; HRM Odidem Bassey Etim Edet – Udung Uko LGA; HRM Edidem Raymond Timothy Inyang – Onna LGA; HRM Edidem Clement Francis Ekpenyong – Ibesikpo Asutan LGA; HRM Akuku Okon Udo Ukut – Ikot Ekpene LGA; HRM Edidem Ita Edet Okokon III – Okobo LGA; HRM Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon – Uyo LGA; HRM Edidem Joseph Okosi Ekott 111 – Ika LGA; HRM Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia – Abak LGA; HRM Edidem Peter Okon Effiong – Nsit Atai LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Edward Akpan – Ini LGA; HRM Akuku (Engr.) Johnson Johnny Obosi – Oruk Anam LGA; HRM Edidem Cosmas Bassey Nkanga – Uruan LGA; HRM Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abang; Paramount Ruler, Mbo LGA and HRM Akuku (Engr.) Amos Daniel Akpan – Ukanafun LGA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Traditional ruler kidnapped in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

A first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe was on Tuesday evening kidnapped by yet to be identified abductors along the Okene-Agogo road. The abduction of the royal father, which was one out of many in recent time, occurred barely three […]
Metro & Crime

Police recover 5 AK-47 rifles stolen by constable from MOPOL armoury

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Five stolen AK-47 rifles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe working in the armoury section of MOPOL Base 28, Umuahia, Abia State. Igwe was reported to have carted away the riffles with the help of others unnoticed. Igwe hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He committed the act […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 13 family members

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…police arrest businessman’s killer Armed men yesterday killed 13 members of a family during an attack on the Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the police command […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica