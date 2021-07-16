Enhanced security: A’Ibom chiefs, Police Command brainstorm

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs and the Police Command have initiated a strategic framework towards enhancing security in the state.

To this end, the Council of Chiefs, led by its Chairman, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, held a strategic meeting with the State Police Commissioner, CP Amiengheme Andrew and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Naziru A. Daura at the Council Chambers, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo on Thursday.

In his opening address at the parley, Ntenyin (Dr,) Solomon Etuk, stressed the importance of a sustained synergy between the police and all tiers of the traditional institutions in a bid to continually wedge consistent war against all forms of criminalities in the state.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the state having known their huge responsibilities towards the maintenance of peace, law and wants stronger and effective police cooperation to ensure better security in their domains.

The premier royal father, who is the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers (Ifim Ibom Ibibio), noted that collaboration with the police and all tiers of government and people of the state would lead to more successes in the fight against crime.

He also commended the commissioner for his performance since his arrival in the state.

“Few months back, we had experienced issues of insecurity, infact very unpleasant security challenges in Akwa Ibom State, which were quite contrary to our well known status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Honestly, we were all worried; we were startled but were relieved when God sent a diligent, very respectful, very faithful and hardworking officer, in every sense of the word, in the person of CP Amiengheme Andrew to Akwa Ibom State. He has, by God’s special grace, with the active collaboration of Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration nipped that insecurity in the bud,” he said.

In his own remarks, CP Andrew appreciated the chairman of council of chiefs for his kind compliments and collaboration.

The commissioner urged the monarchs to work closely with the police divisions in their respective domains, reiterating that timely intelligence reports and other security related information will help the police to properly secure their domains and all parts of the state, thereby reducing crime to the barest minimum.

“The police system is on ground to help fight criminality, but I appeal to you to admonish parents to nurture their children responsibly. Families no longer nurture children as they should. I appeal to you to let us have good family units. This will help in making our children turn away from committing crimes,” he said.

The strategic meeting featured an interactive session where appraisal of the security situation of local government areas ensued. The police and traditional rulers agreed to work together in addressing problems including hooliganism, robbery, militancy, kidnapping, alleged extortion at checkpoints, sea piracy, and alleged meddling of police into civil matters, brutality, among others.

The paramount rulers in attendance were Eminence Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon D. Etuk – Nsit Ubium LGA and Chairman State Council of Chiefs; HRM Obong Cosmas Okon Akpan – Essien Udim LGA; HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III – Obot Akara LGA; HRM Okuku (Dr.) Ime Udousoro Inyang – Ibiono Ibom LGA; HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong Bassey Archianga – Ibeno LGA; HRM Edidem Elder (Dr.) Edet Akpan Inyang – Itu LGA; HRM Edidem Ubong Peter Assam – Esit Eket LGA; HRM Ofong Odiong Edet Akan – Oron LGA; HRM Edidem (Eld.) Akpan Akpan Ekpene – Mkpat Enin LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Charles Daniel Abia – Eket LGA; HRM Akuku (Prof.) Amanam Akpanudo Udo – Etim Ekpo LGA and HRM Edidem Eld.( Dr.) Manesseh Simeon Akpan – Nsit Ibom LGA

Others were HRM Chief Harry John Etetor – Eastern Obolo LGA; HRM Odidem Bassey Etim Edet – Udung Uko LGA; HRM Edidem Raymond Timothy Inyang – Onna LGA; HRM Edidem Clement Francis Ekpenyong – Ibesikpo Asutan LGA; HRM Akuku Okon Udo Ukut – Ikot Ekpene LGA; HRM Edidem Ita Edet Okokon III – Okobo LGA; HRM Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon – Uyo LGA; HRM Edidem Joseph Okosi Ekott 111 – Ika LGA; HRM Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia – Abak LGA; HRM Edidem Peter Okon Effiong – Nsit Atai LGA; HRM Edidem Etim Edward Akpan – Ini LGA; HRM Akuku (Engr.) Johnson Johnny Obosi – Oruk Anam LGA; HRM Edidem Cosmas Bassey Nkanga – Uruan LGA; HRM Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abang; Paramount Ruler, Mbo LGA and HRM Akuku (Engr.) Amos Daniel Akpan – Ukanafun LGA.

