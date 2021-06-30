Enhancing capital market drive via Fintech

Leveraging Fintech will help boost the capital market and enhance financial inclusion. CHRIS UGWU writes

It has unequivocally become expedient to explore ways by which the structure of the capital market can be overhauled to position for global competitiveness and growth. That is why all over the world, stock markets are using opportunities offered by technological revolution such as Fintech to transform to transform the markets activities. Fintech represents the trend financial technology and the world is fast recognising and accepting the role of technology in the financial sector. One of the major reasons for the acceptance of technology in the financial sector is that it makes things very easy to access and also to achieve. In Nigerian market like any other developing nation, digitisation of activities and transactions has helped to boost market depth, investor participation and seamless operations. As digital revolution is fast becoming a tool for pooling retail savings, regulators and market stakeholders believe that tapping on the opportunities to pool investments from both local and foreign investors would help boost investor participation and reduce transaction costs.

Prospects of Fintech and Nigeria preparedness

Mr. Olaniyi Toluwalope, Managing Director/CEO, eTranzact International Plc, an e-payment solution provider, while speaking on the challenges and prospects of financial technology (Fintech) an interview with our correspondent, said: ”I belIeve that Nigeria does not have a choice, the global economy is completely going digital, that is the destination, it is either we align now or we suffer for it in future when we want to align. “A lot of businesses, transactions are being digitalised as we speak, so we have to fall in the line, the global economy is fast becoming digital and have to be digital in order to operate there. I think Nigeria has already taking the digital stance. It is just a matter of having a right infrastructure, the right mind set and the right regulation to ensure that this is done.” He noted that the biggest opportunity in Nigeria for Fintech was that the Federal Government, the CBN, the regulators, everybody is moving into digital platform. “As of today, just about 30 per cent of transaction activities we do is digital, almost everything is still based on cash which is about 70 per cent. “This 70 per cent that need to come into digital platform has not come yet and that’s the opportunity for Fintech industry. Now, rather than just crating payments solutions people need to also understand how they can make money from the process, how can they be entrepreneur or merchants on the emerging technology. “The agency banking model is a good prospects and the more people plug into the that kind of services, the more they increase the awareness and the more they increase transaction activities and bring in a lot of under banked and unbanked people into the financial ecosystem, that will grow the transaction activities and help the country realize digital payment strategy, that’s a huge opportunity,” he added.

Aiding financial inclusion

The Securities and Exchange Commission had stated that it recognised the importance of digital platforms for democratising access to capital market products and services for greater financial inclusion in the capital market. This was stated by Director- General of the SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner Legal and Enforcement Mr. Reginald Karawusa, at a webinar organised by the commission with the theme, “Digital platforms: New Frontier for capital Market inclusion.” Yuguda said: “As the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, with a dual mandate to regulate and develop the market, we recognise that the greatest asset of any capital market and indeed any financial market is its investors. “It is investors, whether retail or institutional, that provide the savings needed for productive investments. Inclusion of the excluded population is therefore critical for deepening a sustainable capital market.” According to him, the Enhancing Finance in Africa (EFInA) 2020 Report on Nigerian “FinTech Landscape and Impact Assessment Study,” as at December 2018, about 40 per cent of Nigerians were still financially excluded. About 51.1 per cent of the excluded population are women, while 61.5 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

Also 34 per cent had no formal education and 80.4 per cent resided in rural areas. This, Yuguda said, meant that 40 per cent of Nigerians, who are financially excluded, especially those between the ages of 18 and 35 years were also excluded from participation in the Nigerian capital market. This low level of involvement in the market has spurred the commission to intensify its investor education efforts to attract greater participation in the capital market by both existing and potential investors. The SEC boss asserted that the capital market, as part of the Fintech eco system, was witnessing changes in the conduct of market activities with the emergence of digital platforms which provide wide scale, cost effective and efficient solution for inclusion of potential investors in the capital market especially the younger population. “Since 2018, the commission has been engaging stakeholders within this space, to develop an efficient regulatory framework that will mandate responsible digital financial practices to protect investors or consumers. “The discussions and insight from this webinar, therefore, will be instrumental in shaping the regulatory landscape for the operation of these platforms, as well as support our efforts in securing the mutual benefits from their emergence,” he noted. He restated the commission’s objective, which is to build a modern, efficient and low cost market characterised by adequate product offerings, efficient processes and market integrity. “We must do this continually by raising standards, embracing new technology, introducing new products, enhancing our processes, widening the investor-base, invigorating investor education and providing an enabling regulatory framework to support it all,” he added. The importance of financial inclusion and digital platforms in such times when human interaction and business operations are limited cannot be over emphasised. The global business thrives on digital products platforms and processes.

Need for technological revolution

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Oscar Onyema, had said that the NGX was working on using the opportunities offered by digital revolution to transform the nation’s capital market. He said the aim was to open more access to the capital for millions of Nigerians as well as avail more efficiencies and profits by way of product development and services etc. Onyema, who said this at the 4th edition of the yearly CEO Roundtable at the NGX in Lagos. He said: “To capitalise on the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, The exchange is investigating the market potential of key emerging technologies. “In order to deploy solutions which will: empower a larger proportion of the populace to access the capital market; and unlock efficiencies in product and service delivery for capital market operators.” He posited that a recurring theme in previous editions of the CEO Roundtable had been the dependence of the Nigerian economy on a singular commodity, the inability to extract value across supply and value chains as well as unfavourable business conditions to create a diversified economy. He pointed out that it was vital to note that ideas generated in the past editions provided the exchange with more insights in carrying out its advocacy efforts with policy makers, and some of these ideas have been implemented and have gone ahead to spur a rebound of the economy. In his view “today, most of the world’s developed economies have begun to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has integrated digital, physical and even biological technologies, with clear impacts on unlocking latent economic value, with far reaching effects that have led to disruption of certain industries and creation of new ones. The opportunity the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents is unlike any other, as the barriers to entry are low, with an upside that is vast and yet to be quantified.”

Last line

The market regulator should continue to encourage members of the capital market community to embrace technology to make it easier for themselves and investors to invest. As technology is improving access to the market, it’s also improving the ability of the regulator to better regulate the market. With good regulations, the current drive of the market regulators is expected to deepen the capital market and reposition Nigeria as one of the leading digital economies in the region.

