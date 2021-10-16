Enhancing medical doctors’ manpower development through Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation Scholarship Scheme

In the quest to provide quality health care delivery services and improved health conditions for Nigerians, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, His Excellency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has inaugurated a fully-funded scholarship scheme to benefit seven hundred Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation during the 2021/22 academic year. The scholarship scheme offers beneficiaries the opportunity to pursue courses in the medical discipline obtainable from both foreign and Nigerian universities.

In our mutual interest and quest for quality, affordable and. accessible health care delivery, the scholarship intervention offers hope for our brilliant but indigent youth to attain their lofty goals in life On successful completion of their courses, it is expected that the current doctor to patient ratio which is very much at variance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation would have been reduced to the bares minimum.

The beneficiaries would have also been well trained and highly skilled enough to deliver quality healthcare services and products to their communities in line with their mandate and profession. This is with the overall goal of improved conditions of health, wellness and well-being of the Nigerian people.

There is no gainsaying the fact that this well-targeted approach to health care development will go a long way in bridging the yawning gaps that currently exist in the efforts to provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to Nigerians, especially those residing in the rural communities. Roughly seventy percent of Nigerians live in rural areas where there is inadequate or abject lack of good health care facilities, personnel and services. And perhaps, where these exist at all, qualified doctors to cater for the health needs of patients are in acute shortage or non-existent. Due to abject poverty and ignorance, the sick, especially children, women and the elderly ones resort to quacks to take care of their health needs. Health they say is wealth.

Good health and well-being is the focal point for a sustainable development and prosperous society. Health, according to World Health Organization (WHO), is “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

By implication this involves a feeling of well-being that is enjoyed by individual when the body systems are functioning effectively and efficiently together and in harmony with the environment in order to achieve the objectives of good living.

In Nigeria, there has been a major progress in the improvement of health since 1950. Although, lower respiratory infections, neonatal disorders and HIV/AIDS have ranked the topmost causes of deaths in Nigeria, in the case of other diseases such as polio, malaria and tuberculosis, progress has been achieved. Among other threats to health are malnutrition, pollution and road traffic accidents. In 2020, Nigeria had one of the highest cases of COVID-19 in Africa. The deadly Covid-19 pandemic which is currently ravaging mankind is a pointer to this assertion, that health is the king of all the socio-economic and infrastructure development metrics.

However, health care delivery systems that are working to improve patient experience can face daunting challenges. Currently, Nigeria healthcare system ranks among the lowest in the world, according the World Health Organization (WHO) Health indicators, such as life expectancy, maternal and mortality rate, etc. in the country are reported to be some of the worst in Africa.

The country is reported to have the second largest number of people living with HIV globally and accounts for nine percent of the global HIV burden. For malaria, Nigeria still has the highest burden of the disease globally which remains the major cause of child illnesses and mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria’s health outcome indicators are still huge, despite some modest improvements in the sector. The country’s health outcome indicators are still unacceptably high as reported by reputable global health bodies, despite modest improvements, such that maternal mortality ratio is still 814 per 100,000, mortality rate for infants and children under five years is 70 and 104 per 1000 live births respectively.

Life expectancy is still low in Nigeria. It is reported that for years, Nigeria health care network has been rated among the worst in the world: a 2018 study in the Lancet of Global Health Care access and Quality ranked Nigeria 142 out of 195 countries. Among the biggest challenges facing the country healthcare delivery system is the lack of qualified health workers, especially medical doctors who are at the forefront in the fight against deadly diseases and epidemics.

Nigeria is currently bleeding to death healthwise, due to the acute dearth of qualified medical doctors, as well as the seemingly intractable brain-drain syndrome, poor health facilities, poor remunerations of health workers, poor medical infrastructure, equipment, drugs, and quality of health manpower generally. This acute shortage of qualified medical doctors in Nigeria to provide for the health needs of citizens, especially at the community levels through quality, accessible and affordable health care delivery services and products calls for grave concerns. Today, the news media is inundated with endless stories of the grinding effects of the brain-drain syndrome which has caught up with Nigerian professionals, especially medical doctors and other healthcare professionals and experts who on daily basis migrate to other climes where the grounds are fertile and more congenial enough for them to practice their professions seamlessly. AMA UFFIEM U.J. is a development consultant based in Abita State

Like this: Like Loading...