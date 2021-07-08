Enhancing security for our schools

On Monday morning Nigerians woke up to the news of another attack on a school and the kidnapping of 140 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State in the latest in a wave of mass abductions targeting schoolchildren and students that has now become rife, especially in the northern part of the country. According to reports, the attackers, in their numbers, opened fire and overpowered security guards after storming the school in the early hours of Monday, abducting most of the 165 pupils boarding there overnight. “The kidnappers took away 140 students, only 25 students escaped.

We still have no idea where the students were taken,” said Emmanuel Paul, a teacher at the school. Monday’s assault took place roughly two months after the last batch of the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna State, kidnapped on March 11, 2021 in their college, was released after 56 days in the captivity of their abductors. This is as the students of Greenfield University, a private institution in Kasarami, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were abducted on April 20, and only released after spending 40 days in captivity following the payment of a hefty ransom to the bandits.

Narrating their ordeals following the kidnapping of their children some parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization and the Greenfield University vowed not to take their children to the schools again, except the situation of things change. According to Mallam Abdullahi Usman, Chairman, Forum of Abducted (but now released students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka), he will never take his wife to the same school again, saying government has failed to show any sign that it was serious in protecting the school.

Abdullahi posited that up till now his wife is still showing signs of trauma after the incident and lamented that he is now in a serious financial crisis after paying ransom before her release. Unfortunately more than 150 students of Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Niger State abducted on May 30 are yet to regain their freedom six weeks later.

These spate of attacks and invasion of educational institutions, and the subsequent abduction and killing of students and teachers by armed bandits and the Boko Haram terrorist group, has left much to be desired in the face of the attendant horrendous scars unleashed on education and psyche of the traumatised students. Also, on February 26, this year, armed bandits raided Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Jangebe in Zamfara State, where 279 female students between 10 and 18 years were kidnapped, who were all later released by the abductors on March 2. Nine days before the Jangebe incident, the bandits, on February 17, invaded Government College in Kagara, Niger State.

At least, no fewer than 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and nine family members were kidnapped, while one student was not lucky, as he paid the supreme price as he was killed in the raid. Ogun and Lagos states have also not been spared as they also had their bad taste of the kidnapping saga, when in January 2017, five students and three staff members of the Nigerian- Turkish International College, Isheri, Ogun State were kidnapped by unknown armed men, and on March 2, 2016, gunmen invaded the female hostel of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School in Ikorodu, Lagos, where they seized the victims, including five female students, a hostel mistress, a cook and a teacher. According to the global children’s agency, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 1000 students have been kidnapped from schools in the northern part of the country since December, while over 270 schoolgirls kidnapped in Zamfara State had regained their freedom from their abductors.

The incessant attacks and invasion of schools by bandits is a wrong signal to the nation’s education development, which has become comatose following the multifaceted challenges confronting the sector over the years. What makes the sad tales of attacks and unwarranted obsessive invasion of schools by the bandits to kidnap students and teachers for ransom most disturbing is the manner with which this has been allowed to thrive unchecked by the government that is obligatorily to provide unfettered or unencumbered security for the innocent school children.

This very act was upsetting to learn that between 2011 and 2020, Nigerians had spent about $18 million in ransom paid to the abductors by either the government or parents/relatives of the victims to secure their release. It will be naïve, in a sense, to exonerate the government at all levels from the blame and shenanigans that has posed a great danger and threat to further jeopardise and befuddle the entire nation’s education system, for the failure to do the needful and secure the schools.

To say this least, the current terror unleashed on schools by the bandits and other terrorist groups should be stopped, otherwise the Federal Government, which controls the security apparatus of the country, should be held liable and accountable for the lives of the victims.

With the threat to invade more schools in other parts of the country, other than the North, the government has to, as a matter of exigency; improve not only on the nation’s security architecture, but also beef up security within and around all educational institutions across the federation.

This is not the time to trade away the children’s education on the altar of irresponsible government, and utter disregard for the security of the citizenry, as a cardinal bond and obligation of a responsive government. It is no other time than now for the government to rise up to its duty to save the schools and the entire education sector from bandits, who are determined to frustrate education development and create a gamut of an illiterate population of Nigerian children.

