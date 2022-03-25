Business

Eni, NNPC, FAO commission solar-powered water schemes

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Eni, through its Nigerian subsidiaries Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) and Agip Energy & Natural Resources (AENR), and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have commissioned 11 water schemes in Borno and Yobe states, North- East Nigeria. The integrated water schemes – comprised of boreholes, solar power systems, treatment facilities and fetching points – provide water for domestic consumption and irrigation purposes. They were constructed under the framework of the “Access to Water” initiative implemented by FAO and Eni, in collaboration with Eni’s partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This public-private partnership leverages the skills and know-how of the public and private sectors to improve access to water for the communities affected by the humanitarian crisis in the North East. The FAO Country Representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Fred Kafeero, while stressing on the importance of the 11 facilities as they were handed over to the authorities of Borno and Yobe States, said: “The solar boreholes and FAO’s larger investment in irrigation and water management is a signal of our commitment to support the government of Nigeria achieve its development goals. In the northeast, the availability of safe drinking water and water for agriculture is central to growth and livelihood recovery.” Alberto Piatti, Eni’s Head of Sustainable Development, said: “The handover of the water schemes is a cornerstone in the collaboration with FAO in the region that is contributing to improve the life of the communities.

With the completion of the project, thousands of people will have access to clean water, which is a concrete step to enhance the overall living conditions of the inhabitants, providing them a safe source also for other uses, such as agriculture, to boost concrete social development.” The water wells, powered with photovoltaic systems, were completed between 2018 and 2020 in various communities located in selected local government areas of Borno (Chibok, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza LGAs) and Yobe (Machina, Fune, Gujba, Geidam, Bade, Potiskum and Fika LGAs).

The official commissioning and handover of the water schemes could not be held until now due to the volatile situation of the area. Since 2018, Eni and FAO have implemented a total of 22 water well projects under the framework of this Access to Water initiative: 5 in Abuja Federal Capital Territory and 17 in North-East Nigeria, notably in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. Overall, the initiative has contributed to improve sanitation and restore the livelihoods of about 67,000 people, including internally displaced people and their host communities. The first water well, providing water for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community in Waru, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was commissioned in November 2018, and the remaining 4 water schemes in FCT were commissioned in November 2019. One of the five water schemes located in Borno State (Bama LGA) was commissioned in June 2019, while five located in Adamawa State were commissioned in October 2021.

 

