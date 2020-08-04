Business

Eni suffers $838m loss in three months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Italian super major, Eni, has reported an adjusted net loss of 714 million euros ($839 million) between April and June. The Rome-based oil company, which said this in a statement, posted a profit during this same period a year earlier. Analysts had estimated a 1.11 billion- euro loss. Eni’s second-quarter loss has led to a reducction of its dividend as the coronavirus crisis sent oil prices plunging.

 

Eni now sees its full-year dividend at 55 euro cents a share, compared with an expectation of 89 euro cents back in February. The decision to cut follows similar moves at Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Equinor ASA.

 

These poor financial outings by the oil majors has been blamed by the slump in demand for crude and fuels as various governments the worldover imposed lockdowns to contain the virus.

 

Consumption fell particularly sharply in its home market the first European economy crippled by the pandemic. “We have gone through what is likely to be one of the most challenging quarters the oil and gas industry has faced in its history,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in the statement.

 

“Emerging from the pandemic will be difficult, with signs of great uncertainty still to come.” Eni shares fell 3.8 per cent in Milan to trade at 8.09 euros as of 9:25 a.m. local time. The stock has slumped 42 per cent this year.

 

The company’s quarterly production slid to 1.71 million barrels of oil equivalent a day from 1.83 million a day a year earlier, according to the statement. Eni cut its forecast for the year to 1.71 million to 1.76 million barrels a day from a previous projection of as much as 1.8 million.

 

The revision is also attributed to a 2.6 billion-euro reduction in 2020 capital spending, lower global gas demand and persistent operational problems.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos seals 42 buildings, targets illegal construction

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

F or Iack of planning permit, demolition permit and  stage certificatiion, the Lagos State Government  has sealed 42 buildings in Lekki Phase 1.     According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, the exercise is targeted at meaningful reduction in the incidence of illegal building construction in the state. […]
Business

NCS: Stakeholders reject Customs’ concession, laud N569bn revenue

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

•Say: It’s a costly duplication of functions   •‘Foreign interests eyeing multi-billion naira CISS fund’     As independent finding reveals that despite the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N569 billion as revenue as at end of May 2020; representing 63.2 per cent of the N900 billion 2020 […]
Business

Poor funding, politics choke housing corporations

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

INTERVENTION Agencies seek seed money from govt for housing construction   I nadequate finance, politics, escalating cost of building materials and high  infrastructural development cost among others have been adduced as major reasons for low performance of housing corporations in the country.     Speaking with New Telegraph, Executive Secretary of the Association of Housing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: