ENI Tennis Super Four starts Feb. 9

Defending champions Recreation Club, Orlu, Onitsha Sports Club, Nnewi Sports Club and Standard Tennis Development Club (STDC) Owerri have qualified for the super four finals of the 2022/2023 East of The Niger Inter-Club Tennis tournament sponsored by Cutix PLC.

The event holds from February 9 to 12 in Owerri, Imo State. According to the organizers, Enic and Cutix PLC, defending chmpions Recreation Club Orlu will clash with Onitsha Sports Club in one of the semi-final matches scheduled for Friday 10 February, while Nnewi Sports Club takes on Standard Tennis Development Club (STDC) Owerri in the second semi-final same day.

The winners of the semifinal matches will fight for the covetted trophy in the final encounter slated for Saturday February 11th at the same venue. The chairman of ENIC Dr Austin Uzodike told journalists that all arrangements have been concluded just as everything is in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful Super Four finals of the tournament in Owerri.

 

