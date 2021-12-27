Eniolorunda: Regulation has been fairly supportive for financial inclusion-type businesses

Mr. Tosin Eniolorunda is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TeamApt, the company behind one of Nigeria’s largest agency banking platforms – Moniepoint. At a recent media interaction, he spoke about the growth of the company and the spate of capital raising by Nigerian fintech firms. TONY CHUKWUNYEM reports

With the rapid growth of agent banking in Nigeria in recent years, one of your financial access products, Moniepoint, has become a household name. However, same cannot be said for TeamApt, the company behind the brand. So, can you begin with how you started and the entrepreneurial journey so far?

I started this company in 2015. I and a couple of my colleagues left Interswitch and founded TeamApt. Initially, we started business by building digital banking solutions for banks. So, between 2015 and 2018, thereabouts, we were a premier software company, so, most banks that wanted to build digital banking applications, banks like Sterling, FCMB, First Bank, literally all the banks in Nigeria, contracted us at one point or the other to build a mobile app or a web application for their customers. That was because we had the skills, which the banks did not have at the time. But, in 2019, we pivoted and we pivoted quietly. Using the experience that we had gained and gathered over the years building solutions for banks, we had a deeper understanding of the market and what people needed. We knew that people deserved better banking services and we knew some of the gaps that the industry had. Our thesis was: While the regular African needs financial service, financial service needs to be built for the way we think and operate. As Africans, we are a people that want face-to-face communication. The regular African wants financial services to happen when you are in their presence. This means that if you want to do banking, bank branches are quite important. But Nigeria was having the problem of inadequate bank branches and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for people to get services and cash. In the last couple of years, two or t h r e e years – agents, that is, Point Of Sale (POS) agents, filled that space. Rather than people going to bank branches, people can now go to agent locations and withdraw cash. So, we think that this trend is just the beginning. If you look at Nigeria and other countries in South East Asia like Bangladesh and Indonesia, the trend that you are beginning to see is that these agents are moving beyond providing just cash-in cash-out services, to also providing other financial services. So, in 2019, we built our agency banking solution, which we called Moniepoint, We also built a payment solution called Monnify. Over the years, we have built Moniepoint to become the largest agency network and we did this stealthily. I should reveal that we deliberately did it stealthily. Re a s o n : This was the market t h a t had the likes of FirstMoney, Paga, Opay. So, between 2019 and now, we grew our a g e n c y banking sol u t i o n to become the largest in the indu s t ry. Today, we pro-cess about N1.4 trillion monthly across about 68 million transactions through a hundred thousand agents that are distributed all over the country. To put this in context, the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF), which is CBN’s shared agent network fund, which manages all the super-agent operators in the country, as at April, ranked us as the largest, saying that we own about 74 per cent of the market. The mission of the company is being executed and we are now taking it to the next level. Using the expanse of payment infrastructure that we have built as well as the agency products that we have built, we think that we want to extend our services to the unbanked and underserved markets. Underserved does not necessarily mean people that don’t have bank accounts. Some of them have accounts but the only thing that most people do with their banks is that they keep their cash there and withdraw it when they need it. Proper banking services like personal finance management, wealth advisory, credit, business credit, SME loans, is not available in a ubiquitous manner. We think that in the coming future, for Nigeria, we are going to solve this. Beyond Nigeria, we are also currently expanding across Africa. Like I said earlier, the theory that we are working with is that Africa deserves financial services that are better than what the Americans and Europeans have. We need to understand that the way to deploy these solutions has to take into cognisance, the way we are as Africans. We are a people that want face-to-face communication, in addition to modern services. What this means is that if you are going to succeed in giving financial service for Africa, you need to combine a digital banking approach together with offline distribution. There are comparables around the world. There is a certain company called Nubank, operating out of Brazil and Latin America generally. It recently raised about $750 million from Warren Buffet’s company called Berkshire Hathaway, and I think it is valued at about $30 billion. The company is taking a similar approach, which is offering financial services directly, especially to the underserved. This is because the incumbents are generally not structured to take on that market because they basically bank the big boys or the big companies. So far, we have been executing the mission of serving the unbanked and underserved. In Nigeria today, we have become the largest agency network on the basis of SANEF’s publication as well as reported numbers, which is about N1.4 trillion monthly and 68 million transactions through a hundred thousand agents that are distributed all over the country.

Some Nigerian Fintech companies have raised over $600 million in funding in the last few years.

Why has TeamApt so far not made any announcement in this regard? In terms of raising capital, capital is actually chasing us. We will be happy to announce soon, but I can tell you that many sovereign funds – I’m talking about development finance institutions, which is like a central bank funds of important countries in Europe – have invested in TeamApt. Important American and Middle Eastern venture capitalists have also invested in TeamApt. And we have a very long queue of investors that are also trying to come in. So, in terms of access to funds, we don’t have a problem at all. I believe that in the coming months we are going to announce fundraising rounds that will eclipse a lot of the announcements (except for one maybe) that have been made by the competition. However, what you can say is that if this company (TeamApt) that has not raised a lot of capital in the past has been able to get to this level with the little that they have done, what do you think we will be able to do when we raise that much capital. We are going to be present all over Nigeria but on a different level. We are also going to be present in more African countries. So, if it is in terms of access to capital, certainly that is not a problem; we have enough capital chasing us. However, we believe that it is important to tell our story, especially now that consumers need to know about the history of the company that they are dealing with and also to inspire a lot more founders. Everybody in the industry knows that Moniepoint is number one. The thing is that we have not told our story; we have not actively gone out there to talk about our numbers and it was deliberate. It was deliberate because I decided that we should focus on the value; let us grow stealthily and build value, we can always come out and tell the world what we have done so far. If you check the SANEF numbers, Moniepoint is number one. And I’m not referring to Yaba, Aguda, or even Oshodi. If you go to Ikorodu, Alaba, Ojo, Ajegunle, Agbado in Lagos or outside Lagos also, in Osun State, Ikire, if you go to all those places, any blue terminal that you see is for Moniepoint. And it is likely that it is generally the preferred terminal by that agent and it is a testament to the value that we have built over time. The way we have created value in cash-in cash-out, we are trying to create it also for the underserved so that Nigeria will also be a model African nation in terms of financial inclusion. Hopefully, TeamApt would be a story that is going to inspire certain founders that are toiling today; some of them are swayed by ‘noise,’ thinking that the way to make it is to go out there and go and raise capital first. The truth is that if you add value, capital will chase you. But in retrospect, I think you should build both at the same time. But the point is that if you are made to choose between making ‘noise’ and building value, try and choose value first and then come out and chase ‘noise’.

On challenges of building the business

It is hard to build a business in Nigeria; the macroeconomic conditions are tough and demanding. The macroeconomic conditions have also led to scarcity of technical talents that we really need. Technical talents such as business managers; we are in stiff competition with foreign companies. The average salary of a software developer, say in the U.S., for example, is $80,000. Many years ago, $80,000 at N150 per dollar, was about N10 million, N12 million or thereabout. Today, that is about N40 million. Today, people are willing to take remote skills jobs for less now because even if they pay them $30,000 that is about N15 million. In addition to that, people are emigrating. So, as a company, we have been forced to increase salaries to rates that are really high, especially for technical talents as well as to begin to provide routes for emigration for people. Of course, you know what this means for operating expenses, as you have to start paying in forex or the equivalent in naira. That is a big problem. Those two things are big problems. Regulation has been fairly supportive for financial inclusion-type businesses, so I would not mention regulation. Then, of course, there is the fraud and risk challenge. As the economy is tightening, people are hungrier and fraud attempts are on the rise – kidnapping, insecurity and all that. Sometimes we are in the crosshairs of such. For instance, there are reports sometimes that people are using POS Terminals to collect ransom or demand money from their victims. That is also a problem for us.

On the company’s future plans

Our next major announcement will be about bringing services to people that don’t have accounts. We are going to be using a microfinance license to do that (not necessarily a Payment Service Bank (PSB)), to offer this financial service. People that don’t have accounts will be able to open accounts, get included, get cards, and be able to have access to doing savings, ajo as well as credit, all over the country. That is our next objective not just the surface cash in cash out, but actual account opening which is the actual inclusion. We are going to be dedicating a lot of resources to this because we believe that this is the next level of evolution to offer financial services all over the country using the agency network that we have already built. That is the plan. You are going to see Moniepoint all over the country. We have built the network, we have built the base, now is time to actually go full throttle and you are going to see it everywhere serving people.

