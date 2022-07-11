Eniolorunda: Trust, prerequisite for strong credit relationship

Mr. Tosin Eniolorunda is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TeamApt, the company behind the banking platform, Moniepoint. At an interactive session with journalists, including New Telegraph’s, TONY CHUKWUNYEM recently, he spoke on what propelled TeamApt to relaunch Moniepoint as a full-service business bank and why he believes the product will do well in the retail lending space

Nigeria already has a large number of financial institutions, including digital banks, offering credit to the public and, in fact, their numbers seem to be rising by the day. Why is Moniepoint just getting into that space?

I think it is easier to establish a payment relationship before a credit relationship. When you establish a payment relationship with a customer or client, it is easy for you to have mutual trust for each other, so from there you will be able to lend money to the customer. if you start a relationship by offering credit, sometimes those businesses (clients) will run away from you further; they will not keep their full money with you. But if they started by trusting you for you to take their money as well as do payments with you, they will trust you a lot more as a lender. Starting a payment relationship with clients first also makes it easier for us to appraise their business and so that is one of the major reasons we started by establishing a payment relationship before launching into full spectrum-lending. This is our first such launch in the history of TeamApt; We have not done anything like this before. We have just basically been quietly building relationships, strong relationship, with our businesses (clients). I think that is evident from the fact that in terms of fintech — off the top of my head — we are the largest transactions processor by value and likely by volume and probably even higher than most of the names that you know. And that is because of the approach that we have used in building business. We have built personal relationships with our businesses, using our network of sales people on the team, relationship managers on the field.

What intrinsic value would people who already have accounts with the traditional and digital banks get from switching to Moniepoint?

First, you will notice that we are careful about using the word ‘digital bank’. Our product is powered by Moniepoint Microfinance bank, so in a sense, it is a digital bank. But if you look at all the digital banks out there, their proposal is to make things easy for the customer — either to make transactions free or you don’t need to come to the bank branch and so on. Our own proposal is different. Our proposal is about meeting the needs of the regular guy on the street, on the field. It is not about digital or non-digital — we don’t even care. Our interest is your needs; We will meet it (needs) and we know what your needs are. Your needs are, one; payment need, and nobody is meeting that payment need more than us right now. Number two is since already I know you, I am going to give you access to credit and loans on terms that are going to be cheaper than all other players. The reason why it can be cheaper is because I know

you. I know where you live; I know where you work, I know where you stay. I know your business. Somebody that does not know you from Adam and just tells you to go online and download an app, that person is going to charge you very high interest rates. Our own interest rate is going to be more friendly because we know you very well. We know where you work, we know what you do. So in terms of offering credit, our own intrinsic value is that because of the very nature of our own business, it is going cheaper, for many business people, especially when you go to the northern part of the country. They are very sharp guys, but they are not that active in terms of digital banking —maybe they can use one app or the other, but these people prefer interpersonal relationships. One of the strengths that we have that others don’t have is the ability to be able to reach people not just digitally but in a friendly manner where the sale is done in an interpersonal manner but the transaction now continues digitally. This is different from all the other digital banks where the sale is done digitally. For instance, if the sale is going to be done digitally, is it one ‘Alhaji Sambo’ that is going to download an app and put all his $100 million in his savings account? Alhaji wants to see somebody. But that person that he wants to see today typically is a traditional bank. But there are certain needs that the traditional banks are not meeting. That is where Moniepoint comes in. The real Nigerian economy, the bulk of it, 50 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP comes from MSMEs. It is that sector that Moniypoint is focused on. And the approach we have chosen is a digital approach, but it is combined with local access and that is the difference between us and them. Small businesses are referred to as the bedrock of the economy for a reason. SMEs employ 84 per cent of the country’s entire workforce; their success is critical to the economic progress of the nation. It was while solving the payment challenge that MSMEs face, when we started, that we realised many of Nigeria’s 41 million small businesses, apart from struggling with accessing credit, also face challenges managing operations, taxes, insurance and staff welfare. To solve that and power the dreams of SMEs, is the reason Moniepoint has evolved into a business bank.

Is Moniepoint going to set up branches?

One of the reasons why Nigerians are underserved today with regard to access to financial services is because of the cost of traditional banks’ service. We feel that the medium, small and micro enterprises segment of the market is where the real opportunity is. Also, the

demographics of these people show that they are the ones that can do internet solutions. There are digital banks, but there are trust issues and that is where traditional banking succeeds because they have bank branches where people would enter and talk to staff. People put their money in banks because if anything happens, they know they have a place they can go and start addressing the problem. And that is where we come in because we run a hybrid structure. Moniepoint has Unit MFB license. While we are not going to be setting up branches everywhere, we, however, have a massive team on the field which will maintain these kinds of relationships.

It is difficult for many MSMEs to access foreign exchange to import materials for their businesses. How will Moniepoint tackle this challenge?

We are very corporate compliant. Moniepoint MFB is not allowed to do forex transactions — regulatory wise. However, we can work with another organisation, which is regulated, to do that of course with regulatory approvals. One of the products that Teamapt as an organisation, not Moniepoint, is working on is addressing the problem of businesses in Nigeria accessing forex for them to be able to import goods in the most compliant manner. You know that forex is one of the most sensitive things today with respect to regulation. There are some of our partners here that we are working with; I think we should be able to have a compliant solution launched, let us say two months from now.

Can you share with us some of the tough moments you have faced in the course of building this business?

There have been some really tough moments since 2015 when I and a couple of my colleagues left Interswitch and founded TeamApt. For instance, sometimes in 2019, when we were really trying to scale the business, we had some major challenges that brought us down for almost a month, where we lost, I think, over N200 million of people’s money, investors’ money. It was a problem in our system where we were crediting accounts for things that were not correct and trust how these things go in this country, they (fraudsters) swindled us very well. Imagine a platform being down for a month; so that was a big problem. We of course also had challenges in the platform dealing with all the different kind of fraudsters that were trying to attack our system. For example, online Russian hackers that are trying to bring down your system or steal your data to use against you. Of course we have tried to be very complaint so we have not had too many regulatory sanctions because we have been quite complaint. But some of the major transaction issues that have given us downtime in the past are the major problems that we have been able to solve.

What would you regard as some of TeamApt’s major milestones so far?

I think one of the things that I have been quite proud about is the changes that we have made in the lives of a lot of people, from our business to some of the agents that we have powered their transactions, how we have changed their fortunes. There is a story of one of our managers who, prior to joining us, was doing different things to try to make ends meet, but after joining us, had a change of fortune and basically became one of the most affluent persons in his locality and was kind of having a lot of influence in making the lives of people better. Let me just put it this way: some people became rich by joining us. Also some of the businesses that stuck with us had improved visibility because our solutions worked better. So the impact and changes, upgrades that we have made in people’s lives, making them to have a vision of how life was meant to evolve, is one of the biggest impact for me. I think that we can devolve this to a larger level. We currently do this, for let’s say, about 200,000 businesses today. Nigeria has about 42 million people that have no business; we have a lot ahead of us. If you have a dream and want to be empowered, speak with Moniepoint and Moniepoint is going to help you achieve those dreams.

What is your vision of the business in the next few years?

I think we are going to become the largest provider of financial services to businesses. Financial services include payments, credit, savings, business management tools, like accounting and credit management. I think that is what we are going to become. And the reason is because we have what it takes in terms of the technology, the will and the people in terms of distribution. In five years’ time, we are going to have millions and millions of businesses that we will be empowering.

