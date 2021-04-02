Arts & Entertainments

Enisa: Why I’ll never date Davido

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

American pop songstress, Enisa Nikaj, says she’ll never date Davido because he is like a brother. Both musicians recently teamed up for the remix of Enisa’ ‘Love Cycle’ — months after the songstress became famous in Nigeria Some Nigerians had taken to Twitter to speculate about the extent of the friendship between Davido and Enisa.

Reacting to the speculations, Enisa said she doesn’t think she would ever date Davido. “No, never. That’s my brother, fam,” she replied after a fan asked her if a romantic relationship was underway. The singer’s tweet comes after lovey-dovey photos of Davido and Mya Yafai, US model, had surfaced online.

This was despite Davido’s existing relationship with Chioma Avril, his fiancee with whom he has welcomed one child. Based in Brooklyn, Enisa became popular after she performed cover songs to artists such as Adele and Hozier. Her cover of Hozier’s song ‘Take Me To Church’ also became her first-ever track to hit 100,000 YouTube views. She released her debut single ‘Burn This Bridge’ in 2016 and got massive acceptance from Nigerians in 2020 when she released her song ‘Dumb Boy’, which also earned her huge followerships on social media. Enisa is signed to Highbridge The Label, a brand of A Boogie wit da Hoodie, US rapper, as well as Atlantic Records.

