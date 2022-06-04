Enish Restaurant for Palms Jumeirah

In July, Nigeria most popular and upscale restaurant, Enish Restaurant and Lounge, will further entrench its presence and offerings in Dubai, with the launch of $3 million new outfit in one of Dubai’s most sought upper class enclave, The Palms at Jumeirah.

The new outfit will bring Enish Restaurant total outfits in Dubai to two, following its initial presence in the heart of the emirate along the famous Sheik Zayed Road, which was opened in February 2020. With presence also in the United Kingdom where the dream first birthed, US, and Canada, Enish Restaurant and Lounge now boast 10 outfits and still counting. Since blazing the trail, the couple and owners of Enish Restaurant, Olushola and Eniola Medupin, have changed the face of modern dining, with their promotion of Nigerian and African food culture with a blend of homily feel to global audience.

Overlooking the largest water fountain in the world at the Palms Jumeirah, Enish is reinforcing its position as the promoter of the global Nigerian brand. Serving the authentic Nigerian food in a sophisticated environment. The restaurant provides the right ambience and gives customers that feeling of home that they’re used to. With its outlets increasing to two in Dubai, Nigerians visiting are sure to have a first class experience. Dubai is the number one leisure destinations for Nigerians and that makes Enish Restaurant a must visit for the Africans and Nigerians as well as other travellers.

The various branches of Enish Restaurants have become a Mecca of sorts for Nigerian celebrities who throng to their bowels to get a taste of authentic Nigeria home cooking. As the only authentic Nigerian bar in UAE with soothing traditional signature African cocktails, Enish offers a perfect venue for both business and social meetings with various night themes for each day, such as: Ladies Night, and African Night, Afrobeats Night. In addition to this, Enish often hosts live performances from many of African biggest names in music.

