Enoh to APC: Let’s field credible candidate in C’River

A former lawmaker in Cross River State, John Owan-Enoh, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to assess every governorship aspirant on its platform and present the best. Owan-Enoh gave the advice during a press briefing at the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre in Calabar yesterday. He warned that it was wishful thinking to imagine that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state could be defeated easily because APC is in power, pointing out that PDP remains the party to beat in 2023.

“Our party should not take for granted the choice of who flies its flag in the 2023 governorship election for the sake of our people and the stability to retain power,” he said. He added: “Although the entry of Governor Ben Ayade has strengthened our party, one does not need a clairvoyant to know that the next governorship election in Cross River State will be highly competitive. “As a party, we must be both strategic and practical in making our choice.

 

