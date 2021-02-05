Metro & Crime

Enough of herdsmen's killings, say Yoruba elders

Yoruba leaders and elders yesterday called for an end to killings in the South-West by herdsmen of Fulani extraction. The elders, including monarchs, traditional leaders, clerics, and technocrats from the South-West converged on Ibadan, Oyo State, set aside their religious differences and resolved to stop attacks from Fulani herders by all means possible. The stakeholders said “enough is enough” to Fulani kidnappings, raping, maiming, and killing of innocent Yoruba farmers and residents. The meeting, Emergency Yoruba International Summit, was organised by the Yoruba World Assembly (YWA) led by Dr. Taiye Ayorinde (Chairman, Governing Council).

The summit entitled: “Tackling the menace of human and food insecurity in Yorubaland,” was held at the Western Hall, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan. Dignitaries in attendance included the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, represented by Prof. Nelson Fasina; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, also represented by Elder Abraham Rotimi; Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), represented by Rev. Yinka Adepoju; Dr. Victor Taiwo (Chief Conve-ner and Secretary General of the YWA); Rev. Eyitayo Samuel (Oyo State CAN 1st Vice Chairman); and Imam Adediran Wahab, among others.

While Ayorinde (Baale of Ekotedo in Ibadan) lamented the manner many Yoruba sons and daughters have been killed allegedly by Fulani herdsmen with impunity, Babalakin’s representative painted the agonising manner 44 farmers were slaughtered in the North, asking when it became a sin for a Nigerian to go about his legitimate business if he didn’t ask for permission from the government. Taiwo identified traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, political leaders and the rich in the society as problems of Yoruba. According to him, many of them have abdicated their roles of protecting their subjects. He said it was high time they all rose to fight for Yoruba emancipation.

Many of the stakeholders apologised to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on behalf of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, who threat ened to attack him and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for failing to tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth about Yoruba people’s discomfort with the Fulani. They nonetheless commended Igboho and pledged their support for the fight to free Yoruba. The monarchs in attendance said Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, were right in following the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution with regard to the Fulani eviction. They, however, said the people should not allow visitors from other tribes to come and take over their land from them. The Imams, traditional rulers and clerics in attendance agreed that religious affiliations should not deter Yoruba indigenes from supporting the calls for an end to Fulani brutality.

