Enough time for murderers

“I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.” That was my dearly beloved President, Mohammadu Buhari. How wrong can the poor man be? Dear Mr Presiden, what you have been receiving are insecurity reports – not security reports. If you had been receiving security reports, you would have known that the administration had already failed. Which is not a bad thing because he that has failed, needs fear no failure. I had to read the statement a couple of times in order to disbelieve that Adeshina, a fine specie of a gentleman, actually issued it on your behalf. He too is exposed to insecurity reports and should be held accountable for ignorance only.

There is an Akwa Ibom saying that the bad dancer does not know that his moves are wrong – they do not align with the rhythm of the music. The morale of the saying being that my dear President Buhari is yet to know that the administration is dancing out of rhythm with the sociopolitical music/realities of the time. What is happening now as “attacks” are vultures feeding on the failure of the administration. This statement came about as a warning when Buhari received a briefing from the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman dwelt on the series of attacks on the facilities of the electoral body in the country. “Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time,” the president lamented.

You are a good man, Mr President – an honest and incorruptible man. You claimed that you had “given them enough time” – and you have! You had actually given the Fulani herdsmen enough time – enough time for them to do whatever they like. They have left a trail of blood all over the country, and they are still at it.

They have slaughtered communities like fowls at the slightest provocation. They have caused the nation to bleed, wail and mourn. And for all their bestiality, you “have given them enough time” and sought to reward them with cattle colonies and cattle routes; instead of bringing them to justice. Just how long a time is enough time? How long must Nigerians die before you, my dear president, decide that enough blood has been shed within the “enough time”? Unfortunately, the conspirators around you have not been kind to you. They have failed to report to you that the government had failed.

They have now left me, your friend, with the unpleasant task of informing you (and I hope this does not break your gentle heart) that the administration has failed. When 86 Nigerians were massacred by herdsmen on June 25, 2018 and none of the murderers was prosecuted; the government failed. When 141 were killed in Kajuru, Kaduna State on February 10-11, 2019 … and time was given to them, instead of justice… the government failed. Whenever innocent Nigerian communities suffered genocide and none of their murderers was brought to justice; the government failed. Mr President, the government failed the victims.

The government failed their bereaved relatives. The government failed their mourning communities. The government failed their grieving states. The government failed worried Nigerians. Perhaps, Mr President you are the only one who is yet to know that the administration failed a couple of years ago. I hate to be the one to tell you, but what are friends for.

There is a story of how a general fell during parade. He was rushed to the mess and revived. “What happened? I was at the parade ground and now I am here. What happened?” he barked at his orderly. The orderly did not know how to tell the very proud general that he fell on the parade ground. So he stammered in embarrassment, “Sir! Sir! Sir!” “Sir! Sir! What happened you are just saying Sir, Sir Sir…” The general fumed. “Sir, Sir, Sir, you fall,” the orderly summoned courage and spoke out.

“Me? A whole general fall for parade! How did I fall?” The orderly decided to take it easy on the general. “Sir the fall was graceful. You fall gradual, gradual…” Mr President, the administration (your administration) did not fail gracefully but it failed “gradual, gradual.” It has been on a gradual fall from when the first blood was spilled and the administration looked the other way.

But that is only one side of the brutal truth. The reverse side of the coin is that those creating insecurity all over the country (burning security infrastructures) expect you to give them “enough time” as you gave to the Fulani herdsmen.

It is an unreasonable request though it is logical. You see what a government tolerates, criminals would embrace. But all is not lost. Anyone who fails an examination has the right to carry it over. Why don’t you apply to carryover the Fulani herdsmen and bring them to justice, instead breathing sawdust and fire and threatening to deal with those who have copyrighted the herdsmen’s antics. Deal with those with the copyright (Fulani herdsmen and the pirates would caution themselves and flee.

Like this: Like Loading...