Enriching your meals with vegetables

It’s a beautiful season in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its suburb as different kinds of vegetables are being harvested from the farms and gardens and sold to consumers. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The rainy seasons comes with lush green vegetation. It also ushers in green vegetables which are harvested and taken to the markets, fresh and green.

They are essential in the preparation of a variety of meals in homes. Green vegetables are good sources of many vitamins (such as vitamins A, C, and K and folate) and minerals (such as iron and calcium).

They’re also great sources of fiber. Research studies suggest that the nutrients found in dark green leafy vegetables may prevent certain types of cancers and promote good health.

Nutritionists advise that the body needs a little dietary fat to absorb some of the vitamins found in green vegetables.

You can do this by adding a bit of olive oil or salad dressing to your green vegetables or by eating them with a meal that includes fat such as low-fat milk or cheese.

This helps to make sure your body absorbs all of the vitamins you eat. Many preparation methods and recipes for greens vegetable already contain some type of fat such as oil, butter, or cheese in which case you don’t need to add any more to get those important nutrients. Green vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet.

They are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but low in calories. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline.

Aside the fact that these consumable farm produce are affordable now as compared to the dry season, many consumers of vegetables in the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory, don’t even buy vegetable because they own vegetable gardens. Enthralled by the bountiful harvest of fresh vegetables and the business that comes with it,

Inside Abuja sought to know how these have affected the livelihood of some residents. While many respondents chorused the fact that vegetables are quite cheap this season, others complained that in spite of the relatively low cost, they still find it difficult to consume it owing to lack of money Dorathy Thomas a newly wedded women, said she doesn’t joke with vegetables because of the rich nutrient present in it. “Who doesn’t eat vegetables? I ate a lot of vegetables when I was single no matter how expensive it is. Luckily for me, vegetable is so cheap now so, I add it to almost all my meals and I am happy because my husband enjoys eating it too. We are newly wedded and I know vegetable will prepare our bodies for the task ahead,” she said.

Adaji Sunday, a gardener, said the vegetable season is a long awaited one because of the goodies that come with it. “I have for a long time waited for this season because it’s my season of abundance, I plant vegetable in my small garden but the harvest is usually massive that I and my family cannot consume it alone.

“We sell part of it and that means more income for the family and we consume it at will without going to the market to buy.

The moment we step into rainy season, we know that our season of consuming fresh farm produce has come,” Sunday said. Joan Agbo confirmed that vegetables, especially are very affordable now because it’s rainy season and plants thrive well under the cool atmospheric condition.

“God has designed this season in such a way that it’s a season to consume fresh food at affordable price. Other food stuff such as rice and semovita are still very expensive as such we are not fully enjoying the season as we ought to because we are not vegetarians that feed only on vegetable,”

Agbo noted. A nutritionist, Hauwa Shuaibu laments that the cost of making soup is better now as compared to what it used to be. “Vegetables, okro and the likes are much in season as such they are cheap but the problem is, there is no money to buy regardless the fact that they are cheap.

There is no money in cir culation, poverty is biting so hard in Nigeria, people just eat to fill their belly. “A good number of Nigerian families are not eating balanced diet, not because they don’t like it but because they can’t afford it. It’s worrisome the rate at which people find it difficult to eat in this country,” she said.

Shuaibu advised Nigerians to take advantage of the vegetable season to enrich their meal as much as they can as there are rich nutrients present in vegetable. It’s a season of less hunger for Victor Achem and family, a resident of Karshi, a suburb of the FCT.

He said it is a season whereby families get varieties of things to eat at less cost. “I have a farmland here in Karshi and on it I planted maize, groundnut, okro and vegetable of all kinds, I also planted pepper.

“It’s a season of eat as you wish and not eating based on what is available. All my farm produce are ready for harvest so, we feed from it. We are either eating fresh corn or using it to prepare pap. There is groundnut to eat and my wife makes soup from the harvested vegetable,” he said.

